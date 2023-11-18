How to Watch: Kansas State at Kansas

The Kansas State Wildcats travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch the game.

The Numbers

#25 Kansas Jayhawks (7-3, 4-3 Big 12)

#21 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 big 12)

Line: Kansas State -10

How to Watch

6 PM, Saturday November 18

Memorial Stadium (47,0000

TV: FS1

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts