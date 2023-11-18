The Kansas State Wildcats travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch the game.
The Numbers
#25 Kansas Jayhawks (7-3, 4-3 Big 12)
#21 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 big 12)
Line: Kansas State -10
How to Watch
6 PM, Saturday November 18
Memorial Stadium (47,0000
TV: FS1
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Olive Garden first opened its doors in December of 1982 in Orlando Florida
- In 2011, Olive Garden implemented a mandatory tip-out program which allowed them to cut more of their employees’ hourly wages to $2.13 per hour. In October 2012, Olive Garden became one of the first national restaurant chains to test converting most of its staff to part-time, aiming to limit the cost of paying for health care benefits for full-time employees.
- Despite Olive Garden’s advertising that it has a cooking institute in Tuscany, news outlets have reported that, in fact, there is no institute or school.
Loading comments...