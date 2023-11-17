Notebook: Jalon Daniels Mauls Returning to Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

Jalon Daniels on his Kansas football future: 'I'm not going anywhere'

Jalon Daniels will return to Kansas for the 2024 season, he announced on his social media channels on Thursday afternoon. Daniels remains out with a back injury that has plagued him for most of the season and has kept him out since KU’s Sept. 30 game against Texas. Social media rumors swirled over the last several weeks as Daniels remained out and he put an end to that on Thursday afternoon.

Lance Leipold reveals how Kansas QB Cole Ballard was placed on scholarship

It didn’t take long for Cole Ballard to start turning heads in Lawrence. When the quarterback reported to the KU football program over the summer, he entered one of the more experienced quarterback rooms in the Big 12 with Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean at the forefront. From the get-go, Ballard impressed his teammates and coaches alike with his attitude, ability to retain information and — of course — his talent.

The biggest takeaways from basketball's Early Signing Period

That doesn’t necessarily mean all of the action is over. In fact, one of the time-honored traditions of the Early Signing Period is for late news to come out in the following days.

Hunter Dickinson makes statement with historic performance against Kentucky

KU needed to finish the first half on a positive note. Despite starting the game on the front foot, Kentucky went on a huge run which could have seen KU head into the locker room down by double-figures. The Jayhawks got their chance to end the half well and they turned to the guy who had made plays throughout the opening 20 minutes in Hunter Dickinson. With just under five seconds left, he set a screen for Dajuan Harris and both defenders followed him anticipating a drive and kickout. Dickinson settled at the top of the key when the pass came from Harris and he drilled a three to make the deficit smaller. And he let his big personality show after the play that ended up matching his big game.

Eraser Dust

Older adults share life experiences through Legacy Conversations | Daily Inter Lake

“What’s something you cared about when you were younger, but no longer do?”

That’s a question from 17-year-old Ashley Stone posed to 80-year-old Nadine Eckert during a session of Legacy Conversations, a community collaboration that seeks to connect younger and older generations.

Israel-Hamas war updates: News on Gaza conflict

The Israel Defense Forces said they discovered a tunnel in the Al-Shifa hospital, part of an extensive network believed to span the underground level beneath the Gaza Strip.

Mistrial declared in trial of ex-officer in fatal Breonna Taylor raid

A federal judge declared a mistrial on Thursday in a case against a former Louisville Police Department detective charged with civil rights violations for his actions during the fatal 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment, AP reports.

New drill bores deeper into tunnel rubble in India - ABC News

LUCKNOW, India -- Rescuers drilled deeper into the rubble of a collapsed road tunnel in northern India on Friday to fix wide pipes for 40 workers trapped underground for a sixth day to crawl to their freedom.

Trump crosses a crucial line - The Atlantic

The former president, after years of espousing authoritarian beliefs, has fully embraced the language of fascism. But Americans—even those who have supported him—can still refuse to follow him deeper into darkness.

Taylor Swift fans spot another secret message she sent Travis Kelce during Argentina concert: 'She’s a mastermind'

The “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, shocked the crowd in Argentina Saturday night when she started playing her hit song “End Game” as part of her surprise acoustic set.

The track — which is from her 2017 album, “Reputation” — includes several sports references and describes a romance that Swift believes will never end.

Her decision to play the song with Kelce, 34, in the crowd seemingly indicated that she sees their relationship going the distance — and fans believe they noticed a specific hint that confirms their theory.

10 brilliant indie bands from the 2000s who should have been massive | Louder

Some of these bands stayed together, some disappeared, some disappeared and came back, but away from the big hitters there were some thrilling groups who deserve not to be forgotten. Here’s 10 indie bands from the ‘00s who should’ve been massive.

1 New Star Wars Movie Is Finally Delivering On The Biggest Promise Of Rian Johnson's Trilogy

Per the original press release: "Johnson will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." One of the biggest criticisms that Star Wars has faced in recent years is that its productions have been too reliant on nostalgia and old characters, afraid to explore something entirely new. Despite telling a story that became an integral part of the Skywalker saga, it’s hard to deny that Johnson was willing to take narrative risks. That’s what made the prospect of a new movie trilogy with Johnson at the helm so exciting – perhaps audiences could finally discover an entirely original side of Star Wars, one unburdened by generational expectations.

Whitefish takes aim at illegal short-term rentals

Next week, the Whitefish City Council will consider hiring someone to enforce its short-term rental regulations, a move that could eliminate hundreds of homes on sites like Airbnb or Vrbo.

Tim Allen casually threatens planet with Home Improvement revival

Speaking with the casual nature of a man who apparently doesn’t realize the unstoppable and horrifying power he’s about to unleash on the world—and really, what could be more Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor than that?—Tim Allen has breathed the idea of a Home Improvement revival series into the universe. He even gave it a hypothetical title, Home Re-Improvement, and now that just exists, for people to think about and and then maybe even potentially make.

Californians Who Moved to Texas Reveal What Gave Them Sticker Shock

"The property tax percentage rate is higher," said Marie Bailey, a Texas-based realtor who moved from El Segundo, California, to Prosper, Texas, in 2017 and now specializes in clients making the same move.

Fans Applauded The Way Taylor Swift Saved Dave Grohl At Paul McCartney's Party

Speaking alongside James Corden, Dave Grohl made quite the reveal about a certain party. Fans had a blast with the story, as Grohl gave the details about his experience at Paul McCartney's party. As expected, it was an A-list guest list featuring the likes of Taylor Swift as well.