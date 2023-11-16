Notebook: Kansas Mauls Baylor

The Rock Chalkboard

KU’s defensive leaders await climactic Senior Day - KU Sports

“I always had a plan on changing the program, being part of the change,” Logan said Wednesday, “so just being able to be here through the ups, the downs, the ugly, and then just to be able to see where this program is going and just to see where this program has risen to is definitely exciting and kind of sad to see. My last time in the old Booth.”

Jayhawk sweep in ranked matchup against Baylor provides much-needed spark as season’s end nears - KU Sports

“Mostly just having the support of my teammates made me even more comfortable and also just the adrenaline of being in-game again,” she said. “It kind of put me back in that spot that I was in before (the injury).”

Eraser Dust

95-year-old Holocaust concentration camp survivor to speak in Kalispell

95-year-old Holocaust and Auschwitz concentration camp survivor Esther Basch will share her experience in Kalispell on Monday, November 20, 2023, during a presentation at McClaren Hall on the campus of Flathead Valley Community College.

2 Kalispell chiropractors to pay $450,000 following Medicaid fraud settlement

HELENA — Two chiropractors in Kalispell have agreed to pay the State of Montana $450,000 for restitution to settle allegations of Medicaid fraud, Attorney General Austin Knudsen has announced.

Xi Jinping is still a dictator, Biden says after meeting with Chinese leader | CNN Politics

“Well, look, he’s a dictator in the sense that he is a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Biden told CNN’s MJ Lee. “Anyway, we made progress.”

Conservatives tank procedural vote on appropriations measure, signaling trouble | The Hill

Nineteen hard-line conservatives joined with Democrats in a 225-198 vote opposing the rule for legislation funding Commerce, Justice, Science and related agencies, and a separate Iran-related bill, blocking the chamber from considering the measures.

Tesla's Backtracked $50K Fee Is a Bad Sign for Cybertruck Launch

Tesla's rescinded $50,000 resale fee is the latest sign the Cybertruck won't hit the market in large numbers anytime soon.

Zinke introduces bill to ‘fill’ Flathead Lake after summer of low water

The “Fill the Lake Act” is meant to address problems that Zinke said were “exacerbated by the slow-working bureaucracy” this past summer. But others blamed the low water levels on something much bigger: drought and climate change.

Friendly Fire: Trump Gets Beat up by His Own Fraud-Trial Expert

"It's certainly a red flag for me," testified the expert, Jason Flemmons, referring to an internal Trump Organization spreadsheet from 2016 displayed on overhead screens in the lower Manhattan courtroom.

I'm a Gen Z Worker and the 9-to-5 Schedule Shocked Me

I work in a YMCA office, and I find my job really rewarding, but it's difficult not to feel like it takes up most of my life. I've only been working full time for a few months since graduating from college in the spring, and I'm already so downtrodden by it all.

Poll of the Day