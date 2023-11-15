Notebook: Kansas Mauls Kentucky

The Rock Chalkboard

McDowell drew from “cookie jar” in decisive moment Tuesday - KU Sports

He increased that career total by about 25% when he played the final 3:46 against No. 17 Kentucky, having spent nearly an entire game on the bench before getting thrown into the Champions Classic at the Chicago Bulls’ arena in a hotly contested battle of two blue-blood programs.

Texas remains No. 1 as OSU, KU drop in Big 12 power rankings - KU Sports

The Longhorns, in sole possession of first place at 6-1, received all 14 first-place votes from a panel of beat writers that regularly cover the league.

76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. returns to team’s practice facility 3 days after being struck by car - KU Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. returned to the team’s practice facility on Tuesday, three days after suffering a broken rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in downtown Philadelphia.

Kansas rallies from double-digit deficit to survive Kentucky in Champions Classic - KU Sports

Chicago — Kentucky was missing three seven-footers, two injured and one not yet eligible, in the paint, and that disparity was apparent from the opening minutes Tuesday night at the United Center, as Hunter Dickinson scored practically at will — at least, whenever he was able to snag the ball in the paint.

Eraser Dust

Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces on Wednesday raided Gaza’s largest hospital, a beleaguered facility filled with hundreds of patients, including newborns, that is at the heart of clashing narratives around the war and a potent symbol of Palestinian suffering.

Federal government shutdown news, House votes with funding expiring November 17

The House of Representatives passed a stopgap bill on Tuesday to keep the government open, putting Congress on a path to avert a shutdown and setting the stage for a broader funding fight in the new year.

Oasis' '...There And Then' live concert film now available to stream

Available now to buy or rent on Apple TV, the film uses footage from three of the shows on the band’s ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ tour, which ran between 1995 and 1996.

Fistfight nearly breaks out in Senate until Bernie Sanders steps in

At a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, an argument almost turned into a fistfight between GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and the president of the Teamsters union, Sean O'Brien.

Taylor Swift Is Inching Closer To A Billboard Chart Record No One Wants

Taylor Swift recently made a significant impact on the Billboard charts with her new album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), as well as the songs featured on it. The release led to a group of new entries hitting the Hot 100, with one debut in particular bringing her closer to an all-time chart record that no artist really aspires to achieve.

Owners of historic Kansas City mansion want it demolished | The Kansas City Star

The owners of a 110-year-old mansion in KC’s Southmoreland neighborhood fight to get the George B. Richards house razed for a high-rise

In Texas, a Fight Over Gender and School Theater Takes an Unexpected Turn - The New York Times

After a high school production of “Oklahoma!” was halted in conservative Sherman, Texas, something unusual happened: The school board sided with transgender students.

Homeless people sent to 'Lawrence', 'larger cities' in Kansas, officials say

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas lawmakers are trying to decide how far the state can go to address homelessness issues as law enforcement officials say populations are being forced to move to the state’s largest cities.

Chris Pratt Needs to Be Stopped

Chris Pratt needs to be stopped. First, he voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie—which, fine, it was a hit, but does that mean he should have been the voice for the rotund Italian plumber? I don't think so—and now he's voicing Garfield in The Garfield Movie (Feb. 16). While him voicing the lasagna-loving sleepy cat isn't as offensive as the Mario casting was, it's yet another example that Chris Pratt is the basic (insert actor here) to fill Hollywood's quota for lazy/safe casting.

McDonald's menu adds what might be the dumbest burger ever - TheStreet

"McDonald's Salad Burger features tomato, shredded lettuce, slivered onions, American cheese, two pickles, and peppery McChicken sauce, on a toasted sesame seed bun," Brand Eating reported. "Apparently, the Salad Burger is McDonald's New Zealand's answer to Burger King's New Zealand's burger of the same name."

Senate Rules panel votes along party lines to break Tuberville’s military holds | The Hill

Even though Republican senators are growing exasperated over Tuberville’s nine-month hold on hundreds of military nominees to protest the Pentagon’s abortion policy, they’re not ready to vote for a resolution to change Senate procedure for the rest of the 118th Congress.

Evan Manning Named Director of Basketball Operations - University of Arizona Athletics

Arizona men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd has announced that Evan Manning has joined the staff as the Director of Basketball Operations.