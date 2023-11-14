Kansas Vanquishes Kentucky 89-84

The Kansas Jayhawks overcame a 14 point first half deficit to beat the Kentucky Wildcats 89-84 in the 2023 Champions Classic. Hunter Dickinson showed the offseason portal recruiting was worth it with a 27 point 21 rebound outing.
DaJuan Harris Jr scored a career high 23 points and went 5-6 from 3. Australian freshman Johnny Furphy went 0-2 from 3 with 1 rebound and 3 fouls.
The first half was dominated by lights out three point shooting by guard Rob Dillingham who went 4 for 5 from the three point line.
he really did that #LevelUp x @kj_atx pic.twitter.com/Uim8XOP6LI— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) November 15, 2023
Kansas will have a few days off before heading to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Invitational where they will play Chaminade on Monday.
