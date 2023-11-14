Notebook: Kansas to Face Kentucky Tonight

The Rock Chalkboard

Leipold ‘very optimistic’ about Bean’s chances of playing after head injury - KU Sports

Kansas’ quarterback situation may have seemed dire after Jason Bean missed nearly three full quarters of Saturday’s home loss to Texas Tech with a head injury, but KU coach Lance Leipold suggested Monday that Bean has a chance to make a swift return against Kansas State.

KU holds steady at No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll; Arizona jumps 9 to No. 3 - KU Sports

Kansas remained at No. 1 and received 51 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel in the poll released Monday, but the rest of the AP Top 25 was filled with teams moving up and down.

Preview: Experienced KU core to battle high-ceiling Kentucky in Champions Classic - KU Sports

For Harris, one of the most experienced players on the KU roster, it came in an iteration of the competition pushed back to December 2020 due to COVID-19. For Adams, taking the floor against Michigan State, in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 9, 2021, meant his first-ever collegiate action. He grabbed two offensive rebounds and managed an assist and a block in a fleeting cameo appearance.

Jayhawks record their first loss of the season against an improved Penn State - KU Sports

Kansas dropped its first road game of the young season, falling 91-85 against Penn State in Happy Valley after a late comeback fell short. In the Jayhawks’ first major test of the year, they fell into prolonged scoring droughts and saw two of their key starters get into foul trouble late.

Eraser Dust

House to consider stopgap funding measure Tuesday to avert government shutdown - CBS News

The stopgap measure to temporarily fund the government, known as a continuing resolution, will be put on the House floor under a procedure known as suspension of the rules. This enables it to bypass the House Rules Committee, where Republicans had signaled they would not advance the bill. Considering the measure under suspension comes with some caveats: it cannot be amended, and it requires a two-thirds majority to pass the House.

Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies | Reuters

GAZA/JERUSALEM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Palestinians trapped inside Gaza's biggest hospital were digging a mass grave on Tuesday to bury patients who died under Israeli encirclement, and said no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators.

Declaratory ruling issued over controversial home in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — A declaratory ruling issued on Monday, November 13, 2023, determined the Flathead Conservation District has jurisdiction over the area where a California couple is building a cabin inside Glacier National Park.

“Forget grunge music. Get a pint of Guinness down your neck and pick that guitar up”: The rise and fall of Britpop, the Nineties’ other massive guitar movement | Guitar World

The UK got its guitar mojo back in the ’90s with a new generation of rock and indie bands. This is the story of how it all got consumed by the rivalry between Blur and Oasis, and the catch-all category of Britpop

Ohio's abortion rights face obstacle after victory

Lauren Blauvelt Co-Chair, and Dr. Lauren Beene, Executive Committee Member, Of Ohioans United For Reproductive Rights join Katie Phang to discuss Ohio Republican Lawmakers attempting to block the will of the people after voters approved a constitutional amendment enshrining abortion access

Forget Chewbacca, There's A Much Bigger Problem With A New Hope's Medal Ceremony

Star Wars' medal ceremony may be the perfect ending to a great movie, but it doesn't make sense for the rebels to waste time. Luke Skywalker had just destroyed a superweapon that the Empire had spent almost 20 years constructing secretly, meaning Emperor Palpatine would be out for blood. Since the Empire knew the rebels were on Yavin 4, Palpatine may have immediately decided to send the Imperial Fleet to wipe out the rebel base, much as Supreme Leader Snoke did to the Resistance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It may not have played out that way, but it was risky for the rebels to take that chance.

Under fire, US Supreme Court unveils ethics code for justices | Reuters

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced its first formal code of conduct governing the ethical behavior of its nine justices, bowing to months of outside pressure over revelations of undisclosed luxury trips and hobnobbing with wealthy benefactors.

Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV - POLITICO

WASHINGTON — Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Tesla Cybertruck Owners Will Face Absurd Resell Penalties

The clause states that resellers of the Cybertruck, Tesla’s long-awaited electric pickup truck slated to begin delivery on Nov. 30th, could be barred entirely from purchasing Tesla vehicles ever again. Tesla also threatens legal action against resellers, seeking injunctive relief of at least $50,000. Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker asks anyone who wants to dump their Cybertruck to sell it back to Tesla or receive written consent from the company before selling it to a third party.

Jason Alexander Shades 'Seinfeld' Reboot: 'They Don't Need George'

He quipped: “Apparently, they don’t need George and they may not need Elaine ‘cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, ‘Do you know anything about this? I don’t know anything about this,’ and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day and I don’t think he knew anything about it.”

The 25 worst bad cover songs of all time, ranked

Whatever the reason for the failings by these artists, there’s no disputing that the original songs remain beloved, which is why brutally bad updates can be so difficult to swallow. This list of the 25 worst cover songs, like our look at the 25 best cover songs of all time, doesn’t pretend be comprehensive. Still, as we surveyed the last five decades of pop and rock music, we’ve done our best to corral the truly awful covers and order them in a way that metes out some semblance of order, if not justice.