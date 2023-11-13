Notebook: Kansas Readies for K-State

The Rock Chalkboard

Third-string quarterback Ballard guides KU rally, but Jayhawks fall 16-13 to Texas Tech - KU Sports

“(He did) just about what I thought he’d do: compete his tail off, and he wouldn’t flinch, and he’ll give you everything he has,” Leipold said. “I don’t think he ever had that deer-in-the-headlight look about him where the moment was too big. That locker room really likes Cole Ballard and they have for a long time. It’s his makeup, it’s in his DNA, and he’s going to be a fine player here.”

KU’s red-zone struggles prove costly in Texas Tech defeat - KU Sports

“At the end of the day, we just didn’t execute,” running back Devin Neal said. “That’s as simple as I can put it. We got to execute better down there. That’s where we get our points. You lose games when you end up kicking more field goals than you score.”

Notebook: Mahomes visits game; Texas Tech staff features KU connections - KU Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback — who played his college ball at Texas Tech, KU’s opponent Saturday — was spotted in the suites near the press box at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, and his wife Brittany posted an Instagram story of Mahomes and daughter Sterling taking in the game a few minutes after kickoff, captioned “Football with Dad.”

Eraser Dust

Gaza hospitals caught on front line of Israel-Hamas war - BBC News

The focus of attention has been on Al-Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, where an estimated 2,300 people remain trapped by battles in the surrounding streets.

House Speaker Mike Johnson proposes 2-step stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown - CBS News

The bill excludes funding requested by President Biden for Israel, Ukraine and the U.S. border with Mexico. Johnson said separating Biden's request for an emergency supplemental bill from the temporary, stopgap measure "places our conference in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight over Ukraine aid, and meaningful policy changes at our Southern border."

Republican Sen. Tim Scott suspends presidential campaign | CNN Politics

The announcement Sunday night took many of Scott’s aides and donors by surprise. Two people close to his campaign said they were not given advance notice, even though it was becoming increasingly clear Scott was facing an uphill struggle to break through in the GOP primary.

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift singing 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs’

Taylor Swift adorably changed the lyrics to one of her songs to reference Travis Kelce over the weekend – and fans caught the NFL star’s sweet reaction on camera.

Stephen King Responds to Marvel Fans 'Gloating' Over The Marvels Flopping

While The Marvels boasts a high audience score, it flopped pretty hard with its theatrical debut, setting a new low for Marvel Cinematic Universe movies at the box office. On social media, there have been some posts made by a certain subsect of the fan base that appear to be thrilled about the news. King has now taken to X with a post of his own to share how this reaction troubles him. The Carrie author noted how, even as someone who's not personally into Marvel movies, he takes no joy in seeing The Marvels bomb, and he doesn't understand why others were conversely hoping for its failure.

Ohio Republicans Want to Stop Issue 1 From Protecting Abortion Rights

Ohio Republicans are claiming a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights, which was approved by voters in Tuesday’s election, doesn’t actually do that — and they’re promising to take steps to prevent the legal protection of reproductive freedom in the state.

Noel - America 'Couldn’t Handle' That Oasis 'Didn’t Give a F--k'

According to guitarist/vocalist Noel Gallagher, Oasis never got the attention or accolades they deserved in America – at least compared to the U.K. – because the beloved Britpop/rock troupe “didn’t give a fuck about anything.”

Montana replaces, improves unemployment insurance system | KECI

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry has successfully launched its new unemployment insurance (UI) benefits and tax system, following more than a year of development and testing. The new system comes with added features, making it simpler for UI claimants to apply for benefits and request payments, while also making it easier for employers to pay their UI taxes.

'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley, who served more than 2 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, now wants to run for Congress

Chansley rose to American infamy as the "QAnon shaman," becoming the face of the January 6, 2021 siege on the US Capitol, which sent congressional lawmakers scrambling in fear for the exits.

Now he thinks he might like to work in the building he attacked.

SunRift brewery to open Whitefish location | Daily Inter Lake

Located at 6185 U.S. 93 South, the unassuming brown building just south of the Glacier Bank was, most recently, the site of a boat dealership. After extensive renovation, the building now provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere to have a beer, meet up with friends or watch a game on TV.