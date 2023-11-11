Texas Tech Turns Kansas Inside Out, 16-13

The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-13 Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks had to overcome a slow start to tie the game at 13 only to see Texas Tech hit a last second field goal to win the game.

Freshman QB Cole Ballard played the majority of the snaps as usual starter this season Jason Bean left the game with an injury in the first half. Ballard went 9 for 20 on completions for a total of 124 yards and 1 interception. Bean’s absence forced Kansas to rely on their rushing game today. The running backs combined for 207 total yards including a 60 yard TD by Devin Neal.

BACK IN IT❗️@Dev_Neal23 60 YARD HOUSE CALL pic.twitter.com/W8Aw8gBvjj — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 11, 2023

Kansas was unable to score at all in the first half, going into the break down 10-0. After a scoreless 3rd quarter, the Jayhawks were able to put some points on the board with the previously mentioned 60 TD by Neal and a pair of field goals from Seth Keller.

The Red Raiders got the ball back with 30 seconds in the 4th quarter. After a stellar game by the Jayhawk defense, unfortunately Texas Tech was able to get the ball downfield to hit the winning field goal.

This loss knocks Kansas out of the Big 12 championship game. Still with 7 wins the Jayhawks will be playing in a bowl game next month.

Up next Kansas will host Kansas State in the final home game of the year.