How to Watch: Texas Tech at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders today in Lawrence. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#16 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2 Big 12)
Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 3-3 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -4.0
How to Watch
November 11, 2023
11:00 AM CST
Memorial Stadium (47,000)
TV: FS1
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- The top rated donut shop in Lubbock, per Google, is Rise N Shine Donuts
- The top rated BBQ place in Lubbock is Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ
- The top rated pizza place in Lubbock is Capital Pizza
