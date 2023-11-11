 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Texas Tech at Kansas

Game time, channel, radio, and more for today’s game

By fizzle406
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Texas Tech Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders today in Lawrence. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#16 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2 Big 12)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 3-3 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -4.0

How to Watch

November 11, 2023

11:00 AM CST

Memorial Stadium (47,000)

TV: FS1

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • The top rated donut shop in Lubbock, per Google, is Rise N Shine Donuts
  • The top rated BBQ place in Lubbock is Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ
  • The top rated pizza place in Lubbock is Capital Pizza

