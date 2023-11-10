Notebook: Kansas to Play Manhattan Tonight

The Rock Chalkboard

Preview: KU men’s basketball welcomes rebuilding Manhattan - KU Sports

“I think we were just intimidated by the atmosphere, and boy is it an atmosphere,” North Carolina Central coach LeVelle Moton said after his team lost to Kansas 99-56 on Monday. “We just got shell-shocked. I could look on their faces and tell, like, scouting reports and X’s and O’s at that point just didn’t matter. They were caught up in the moment.”

KU men’s basketball officially signs three recruits; more from signing day - KU Sports

“Flory is an elite athlete,” Self said. “He can play above the rim. He changes ends as well as anybody. He’s getting stronger and developing more offensive skill. He is probably as good a prospect that we’ve had inside in quite some time. Coach (Jeremy) Case did a great job with recruiting Flory and his family.”

Eraser Dust

Biden and Xi to Seek to Stabilize Relations in California Meeting - The New York Times

Taiwan, election interference and the war in the Middle East will be on the agenda, officials say. But the leaders will also look for ways to strengthen ties.

Israel Hamas war live updates: Daily four-hour pauses in Gaza assaults

In a crucial breakthrough for the global effort to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, Israel has agreed to daily four-hour pauses in fighting across northern Gaza, the White House said Thursday.

Glacier National Park Announces Changes to Vehicle Reservation System for 2024 - Flathead Beacon

As opposed to this summer, when vehicle reservations were required to access all six main entrances to the park, visitors will only need advanced reservations to access the North Fork area at Polebridge, the Many Glacier valley and the West Glacier entrance to the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Sweden’s schools minister declares free school ‘system failure’ | Sweden | The Guardian

The union demanded the phasing out of for-profit and marketised schools and in the meantime that they reinvested any profits in their businesses. “Joint-stock companies are not a long-term sustainable form of operation to run school activities,” it said.

Republican courts could sabotage Ohio abortion vote, future ballot measures.

In Florida, the state where the next blockbuster fight on abortion is set to unfold, things are even trickier, as the conservative state Supreme Court may stop voters from having a say in the first place. To date, Floridians Protecting Freedom, a reproductive rights group, is on track to collect the required 800,000 signatures needed before February to get an abortion rights ballot initiative before voters, and polling suggests that even with Florida’s 60 percent threshold for ballot measures, the effort stands a real chance of success.

Stephen King Expresses Pride After Learning About His Books Getting A School District Banning | Cinemablend

Board of Adjustment Approves West Glacier Cell Tower - Flathead Beacon

The Flathead County Board of Adjustment at its Nov. 7 meeting approved a conditional-use permit application for a new cellular communication tower on a 25-acre property in West Glacier.

‘The Marvels’ Review: You’ve Seen This Movie 32 Times Before - The New York Times

Brie Larson stars alongside two Disney+ stars in this trope-ridden franchise installment, the 33rd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Great Grift: Covid-19 fraudster used stolen relief aid to purchase a private island in Florida

YANKEETOWN, Fla. — A freshwater spring bubbles amid the mangroves, cabbage palms and red cedars on Sweetheart Island, a two-acre uninhabited patch of paradise about a mile off the coast of this little Gulf Coast town.

Nestlé cancels yet another beloved chocolate bar

A childhood chocolate favorite will no longer be available after another switch up from Nestlé, after the brand left fans devastated by axing the Caramac bar. After almost 60 years on the market, the confectionery giant is also discontinuing another beloved chocolate bar (Picture: Getty Images)

Song of the Day