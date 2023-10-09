Notebook: Kansas Mauls Central Florida

The Rock Chalkboard

KU golfer Rothman breaks record with first career win - KU Sports

Not only did Kansas golfer Jordan Rothman post the best single round of her career Sunday, when she carded a 6-under 66, it was enough for her to surge into the lead at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Denver and win an event for the first time as a Jayhawk.

Jayhawks embraced run-first approach in preparing for UCF - KU Sports

“The receivers, they were very humble today and thankful that they were there to block,” said quarterback Jason Bean, who passed the ball just 12 times. “They had a great game too, and some games it’s going to be the receivers that we need to win the game, and some games it’s going to be the running backs.

KU football runs over UCF, 51-22 - KU Sports

The Knights opened with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee at the helm. He returned after missing three games due to a leg injury. But he landed awkwardly a few plays in and was replaced by Timmy McClain. Plumlee came back for the next drive, only to leave the game again midway through the second quarter.

KU soccer falls to new conference foe Houston at home Sunday - KU Sports

KU more than tripled Houston’s total number of shots Sunday at Rock Chalk Park, with sophomore Maree Shinkle’s five shots for the Jayhawks equaling the total for all 19 of Houston’s field players. However, the Jayhawks gave up a pair of set-piece goals off free kicks by freshman midfielder Aryanna Jimison in the second half and lost 2-0 to fall to 3-6-6 (0-5-2 Big 12).

Eraser Dust

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel announces siege of Gaza Strip; strikes in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv - The Washington Post

Hamas said it struck the Israeli cities of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Sderot, Ashkelon and Ashdod on Monday, the third day of fighting since the militant group’s attack on Israel began. Israel announced a full siege of the Gaza Strip, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant saying there would be “no electricity, no food, no fuel.” The Israeli government has declared war on the Palestinian militant group, and U.S. officials expect Israel to launch a ground incursion into densely populated Gaza early this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

What Really Took Down Airbnb - The Atlantic

It wasn’t the government; it was the housing market.

The Supreme Court will hear a case that could overturn a 40-year-old legal doctrine : NPR

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Andrew Mergen of Harvard Law School about the "Chevron Doctrine," an important legal precedent that will be taken up by the Supreme Court this term.

It’s Banned Books Week, but librarians are over it

State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White chalks it up to “banned book fatigue” — the result of contending with an unprecedented number of book challenges, facing intense scrutiny for what they stock on their shelves, and sometimes, seeing titles pulled.

Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down

The display features dolls and statuettes commonly associated with anti-black imagery right next to a copy of Adolf Hitler’s ‘Mein Kamp’.

Who's replacing Kevin McCarthy? GOP braces for chaos in speaker search

The GOP caucus is set to gather Tuesday to hear from contenders Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana, then vote on Wednesday. But there is no guarantee and few indications so far that either of them can command the 217 votes to win, a margin that means losing no more than four of its members.