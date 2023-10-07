Kansas Mauls Central Florida, 51-22

We here at RCT like to make frequent use of the word maul. It’s a great bit and I get special joy out of using it in inappropriate situations. However today’s win calls for it more than any game in recent memory. The Kansas Jayhawks went into this game as 2 point underdogs and beat the living hell out of Central Florida for 4 quarters.

Jason Bean had his second straight start as Jalon Daniels is still nursing a sore back. Bean threw for 91 yards and rushed for one touchdown. The real star of the game today was the Kansas rushing corps. These dudes lit up the swiss cheese UCF defense all day. Running for a total of 399 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Trevor Wilson returned one punt for 82 yards and Kenny Logan Jr nearly returned a kickoff return as well put was tripped by his own player at mid-field.

Kansas held Inner Florida to 0 first half points. The Knights threw 22 points on the board in the second half. They ended the day with 169 of total passing and 202 rushing yards.

Kansas is now 5-1. This is a huge win for the Jayhawk squad and a nice way to remind Middle Florida that they aren’t in the Sun Belt anymore.

Kansas will travel to Stillwater next week to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.