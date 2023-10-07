Filed under: Kansas Jayhawk Football Central Florida at Kansas Jayhawks: Open Game Thread Rock Chalk! By fizzle406 Oct 7, 2023, 2:30pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Central Florida at Kansas Jayhawks: Open Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK Florida Central Community College takes on the Kansas Jayhawks. lets get it Click for here a preview of University of Florida - Central Click here for info on how to watch the game Rock Chalk! More From Rock Chalk Talk Kansas Mauls Central Florida, 51-22 KU Football Preview: Central Florida How to Watch: Central Florida at Kansas The Weekend Mauling: 10.7.2023 The Daily Mauling: 10.6.2023 The Daily Mauling: 10.5.2023 Loading comments...
