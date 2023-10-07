 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch: Central Florida at Kansas

Game time, channel, odds, and more for today game

By fizzle406
/ new
NCAA Football: American Athletic Conference Championship-Central Florida at Tulane Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Central Florida Knights travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. This is their first meeting as Big 12 Conference mates. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)

Central Florida Knights (3-2-, 0-2 Big 12)

Line: Central Florida -2

How to Watch

3 PM CST

Saturday September 7, 2023

Lawrence Kansas

TV: Fox

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Orlando is home to 24 different species of snake
  • An ice cream containing Italian meringue with honey, nougat and fruit confit on a red berries sorbet is Orlando’s Signature Dish
  • Orlando’s 24 snakes spend time in the 100 lakes in the Orlando area

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...