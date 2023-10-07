How to Watch: Central Florida at Kansas

The University of Central Florida Knights travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. This is their first meeting as Big 12 Conference mates. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)

Central Florida Knights (3-2-, 0-2 Big 12)

Line: Central Florida -2

How to Watch

3 PM CST

Saturday September 7, 2023

Lawrence Kansas

TV: Fox

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts