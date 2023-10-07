How to Watch: Central Florida at Kansas

The University of Central Florida Knights travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. This is their first meeting as Big 12 Conference mates. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)
Central Florida Knights (3-2-, 0-2 Big 12)
Line: Central Florida -2
How to Watch
3 PM CST
Saturday September 7, 2023
Lawrence Kansas
TV: Fox
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Orlando is home to 24 different species of snake
- An ice cream containing Italian meringue with honey, nougat and fruit confit on a red berries sorbet is Orlando’s Signature Dish
- Orlando’s 24 snakes spend time in the 100 lakes in the Orlando area
Loading comments...