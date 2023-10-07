The Weekend Mauling: 10.7.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

KU men’s basketball lays out championship aspirations at Late Night in the Phog - KU Sports

“Last year, we had a Big 12 championship,” super-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. said, as he gestured back toward the six national title banners. “It was great, but this year we want to get one of those up there.”

Added Self: “We waited 14 years to get our second one. I’d like to think two years sounds a hell of a lot better.”

‘We changed the way you look at Kansas women’s basketball’: Expectations remain high at 2023 Late Night at the Phog - KU Sports

“We have really high expectations,” Schneider said in media availability following the scrimmage. “We have a better team this year, I think, and we won 25 games last year and only had three players playing every game.”

KU soccer still looking for first league win after loss to No. 23 TCU - KU Sports

The Kansas soccer team managed just one unsuccessful shot in the first half Thursday night and TCU countered with one goal, and that margin held for the rest of the match despite an offensive uptick from the Jayhawks. KU fell 1-0 on the road Thursday night to drop to 3-5-6 (0-4-3 in Big 12 Conference play).

Eraser Dust

Ex-boyfriend arrested after string of alleged incidents in Columbia Falls | Daily Inter Lake

A 28-year-old man accused of breaking into his ex’s Columbia Falls home in March and threatening her with a knife in May is facing multiple felony charges.

Law roundup: Shopper banned from store seeks second opinion | Daily Inter Lake

A shopper upset with being removed from a local store called the Kalispell Police Department to see whether his ban from the merchant’s property was “legit.” The shopper told officers that one of their friends along on the shopping trip suffered from a bad hip and was using a motorized shopping cart. A member of the store loss prevention team apparently instructed the individual in the cart to get off of it. They tried explaining the situation, but the “loss prevention dude got all angry at them. A whole scene happened.” Officers explained that private business can ban any individual at any time for any reason. They suggested waiting a few days and then calling management to see if they might change their minds.

Surf therapy for kids isn't just water play : Goats and Soda : NPR

As soon as Boran Bumovich Hignio's bare feet touch the powdery sand of Playa Sombrillas, he breaks into a sprint, spins his arms like a helicopter and lets out a blissful, high-pitched howl: "Vamos aaa surfeeeaaaar! (Let's gooo surrrffffinggg!)"

Love Is Blind Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault During Filming

Two production companies for Love Is Blind have been hit with a new lawsuit. Per People, Kinetic Content and Delirium TV are being sued over claims of sexual assault, false imprisonment, and negligence. Plaintiff Tran Dang, who participated as a contestant but did not appear in the final cut of the show, has claimed that she was sexually assaulted during filming of the reality show’s fifth season in May 2022. According to the full lawsuit obtained by Deadline, Dang’s then on-screen fiancé, Thomas Smith, allegedly groped her, exposed himself in the nude without consent, and “forcibly and repeatedly made sexual contact” despite her “express objections.” The complaint alleges that due to 24-hour surveillance, “most if not all of these traumatic acts were filmed by the production crew and within their knowledge.” But Dang claims that producers “made attempts to mask Plaintiff’s sexual assault by characterizing it as a lack of attraction” and “swept aside her concerns.”

Stonefly’s Pies - Flathead Beacon

At 11 a.m., one of Coram’s beloved watering holes, the Stonefly Lounge, is filled with the savory scent of pies, fresh from the oven. It’s not what you might expect from an establishment known as a place to stop for a cheap drink and a free musical show after a day of adventuring near Glacier National Park, but that’s kind of the point.

The Who’s Pete Townshend interview: How Keir Starmer confronted me about ‘child pornography’ on my computer | The Independent

In 2002, he published an essay on his website titled “A Different Bomb”, in which he described how he had stumbled across images of child abuse online and his attempts to raise the alarm. The following year he was arrested and subsequently spent five years on a sex offenders’ register after admitting he had used his credit card to access a website that claimed to host child sexual abuse images. He maintains he was only ever doing research with the best of intentions.

Conservative nonprofit obtains Montana textbook license

According to the Office of Public Instruction, state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen signed a textbook license agreement Aug. 2 with Prager University, a nonprofit advocacy organization founded in 2009 by conservative talk show host Dennis Prager. On its website, PragerU, which is not an accredited educational institution, says it “promotes American values” through the use of its videos and “offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media and education.” As of this fall, the organization is also an approved vendor of educational materials in Florida, Oklahoma and Texas.