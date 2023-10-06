Notebook: Late Night Tonight

The Rock Chalkboard

KU men’s basketball ready to dance its way through 39th Late Night in the Phog - KU Sports

Kansas super-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. told reporters this week that the players have been hard at work learning a dance routine for Friday’s Late Night in the Phog.

Just don’t expect their Hall of Fame coach to join in.

“That would be negative,” Bill Self said with a smile Monday. “That would be no, and you can take that, and I won’t have any more comment on that either.”

Week 6 preview: Rushing attacks go head-to-head as KU and UCF look to bounce back - KU Sports

However dispiriting it was for Kansas to lose at Texas without its starting quarterback, giving up 20 straight points after hanging around against the third-ranked Longhorns for nearly three quarters, what UCF went through last Saturday was by any measure far more demoralizing.

KU women’s basketball picked to finish third in Big 12 - KU Sports

After qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and then winning the Women’s National Invitation Tournament in 2023, head coach Brandon Schneider’s squad is facing significantly higher expectations.

Eraser Dust

Kootenai campground killer sentenced to state prison | Daily Inter Lake

A Kalispell attorney convicted of deliberate homicide and attempted homicide in relation to the shotgun shootings of two people, one fatal, last year at a campground near Libby Dam was sentenced Thursday.

US jobs growth surges past expectations with 336,000 new posts | Financial Times

The US added 336,000 new jobs in September, far more than expected, pushing bond yields to a new 16-year high and fuelling investors’ anxieties that interest rates will stay higher for longer.

How Trump was talked into — and out of — a run for speaker - POLITICO

“I called him and I said, ‘Sir, I’m nominating you for the speaker of the House,’” said Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), describing a Tuesday call to former President Donald Trump. “I said, ‘I think that you would do a great job fixing the brokenness we see in the Congress.’”

A GOP Congressman Said Gaetz Got 'Schooled by AOC'

"Matt Gaetz just got schooled by AOC and others," Graves said. "He was totally manipulated into doing this. There were eight so-called Republicans that got together with 208 Democrats to oust the Republican Speaker."

Dick Butkus death: Former Chicago Bears player passes away at age 80 | CNN

Dick Butkus, the hard-hitting Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker who starred for his hometown Chicago Bears before his outgoing personality earned him popularity in television and film acting, has died at the age of 80, the team announced Thursday.

IRS releases new income tax brackets for 2023

The standard deduction will also increase in 2023, rising to $27,700 for married couples filing jointly, which is an increase from $25,900 in 2022.

A women's tech conference was taken over by men looking for jobs : NPR

An event meant to be a career-builder for women and nonbinary tech workers turned into yet another symbol of the industry's gender imbalance after self-identifying men showed up in droves.

As return-to-office mandates pick up, employees find 'coffee badging' workaround

More than half, 58%, of hybrid workers admit to “coffee badging,” or the act of going into the office building for their morning coffee, earning an imaginary badge for it, and then going home to work for the remainder of the day.

The Fast-Food Joint Travis Kelce Says Has 'The Best' Burger

Surprisingly, Travis shared that his favorite place to grab a burger on the go is none other than Burger King. “I think Burger King’s got the best fast food burgers,” Travis said, to which Jason gleefully agreed, “I’ve been saying that for years!” After confirming that they both go for the Double Whopper with cheese, Jason didn’t let Travis’ disdain for mayo slide and quipped, “You don’t even like mayonnaise; why do you like the Whopper if you don’t like mayonnaise?” Travis didn’t miss a beat in sharing his exact order, which is, “No mayonnaise, no onions.”

Ahsoka Full Season Review - IGN

In its first four episodes, Ahsoka struggles under the weight of writer and creator Dave Filoni’s vast ambitions. In animated series like The Clone Wars and Rebels, Filoni made massive additions to the Star Wars universe’s lore and cast of characters, and the work of introducing that material to viewers who only know live-action Star Wars hampers Ahsoka’s early chapters. But once the pieces finally come together in the back half of the season, Ahsoka delivers an excellent mix of action and pathos with major implications for the future of the franchise.