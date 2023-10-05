Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparation for Late Night

The Rock Chalkboard

College basketball rankings: 247Sports releases preseason Top 25 for 2023-24

For all intents and purposes, the college basketball season is here. Teams have already begun workouts and practices, and this month will see the first round of games that don't count, from so-called "secret" scrimmages to out-and-out exhibition games played for charitable causes. And that means it's the season to unveil 247Sports' preseason Top 25 for the 2023-24 season.

College football odds: Opening lines for Week 6 games

The first month of the 2023 college football season is complete as Week 5 put the finishing touches on September, and a plethora of intriguing matchups provided memorable results for a handful of the sport’s most prominent contenders. Headlining the action, Notre Dame returned to its winning ways in squeaking out a Top 25 victory, Oregon State stifled Utah in a ranked Pac-12 Friday night showdown and Ole Miss continued its climb up the AP Top 25 with a shootout win over LSU.

KU recognizing similarities between UCF’s high-tempo offense and another Big 12 foe

Just one week after facing a high-caliber offense in Texas, KU will have its hands full again on Saturday with yet another efficient offense in UCF. Even though injuries – especially at the quarterback position – haven’t allowed for a fully operational offense in a few weeks, UCF still boasts a unit more than capable of dominating opposing defense. And it all starts with the Knights’ high-tempo pace of play.

Eraser Dust

Kelce brothers: NFL is ‘overdoing’ promotion of Taylor Swift’s attendance at Chiefs games | CNN

At that point, Jason cut in and said, “I think they’re overdoing it,” to which Travis agreed, adding, “They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation, [but] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Kids share their thoughts about banned books with NPR : NPR

Sawyer: I don't like it. It just feels weird that you're gonna, like, cut it off from them. ... Why are you trying to hide information from your kids? It just doesn't make a lot of sense. ... If you take something away from a kid, it kind of makes them want it more.

Flathead County Approves Resolution to Reduce School Property Tax Mills - Flathead Beacon

However, public education advocates have warned that a drop in mill funding could push the state to cut education funding rather than supplement it through the General Fund.

Twitter Is at Death’s Door, One Year After Elon Musk’s Takeover – Rolling Stone

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion a year ago, but he's yet to make a single improvement to it.

Taylor Swift comes under fire as wild theory claims she watched Travis Kelce's Chiefs game in New York to bury stories on the internet about her heavy use of private jets | Daily Mail Online

But, now, the 12-time Grammy-winning artist is being called out on social media for a a perceived clever SEO strategy to try to detract people from knowing about her use of private jets.

Slate of School Levies Fails in Kalispell - Flathead Beacon

Kalispell voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected four proposed levies that would have funded safety and technology infrastructure in the Kalispell Public Schools.

Roy Wood Jr. is leaving 'The Daily Show' after eight years : NPR

The reason: Since he hasn't been offered the job as permanent host of the show, Wood wants some time to figure out his next act.

Kevin McCarthy’s Downfall Is the Culmination of the Tea Party - POLITICO

In the hours after the House of Representatives’ historic vote to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speakership, a photo began circulating online of the cover of Young Guns, the splashy policy treatise authored by then-Reps. Eric Cantor, Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy in 2010. The irony of the photo was clear enough: The book, which featured a gleaming group portrait of the three self-declared standard-bearers of the Republican Party, was intended to introduce the rising stars of the GOP to the American people — but now, just 13 years after its publication, the book had become a visual obituary for the party’s past.