The Spooktacular Mauling: 10.31.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self sees Jamari McDowell as a potential contributor during his freshman season

Bill Self has a trio of true freshmen to work with heading into the 2023-24 season in the form of guard Elmarko Jackson and wings Johnny Furphy and Jamari McDowell. Although Jackson and Furphy are set to have major roles early on, McDowell’s outlook looks vastly different entering the season. But Self believes that he’ll have the chance to contribute.

Lance Leipold provides injury updates as KU begins preparations for Iowa State road test

Kansas emerged on Saturday with a big win over then-No. 6 ranked Oklahoma but it was an incredibly physical game and both teams lost players to injury over the course of the game and others who were banged up. For KU, the medical staff is now working with players as the team prepares for its road trip to take on Iowa State.

Three observations from KU’s 82-75 exhibition loss against Illinois

KU lost its first exhibition game of the season 82-75 against Illinois on Sunday evening. The game was close the entire way, but Illinois held the advantage for a majority of the game. There was one major call for concern late in the game when Kevin McCullar collided with Terrance Shannon going for a loose ball. McCullar appeared to injure his neck and did not return for the final minute of action.

Eraser Dust

Police tried to check on the Maine gunman over concerns he could ‘snap and commit a mass shooting’ | CNN

The US Army asked local police to check on the reservist who killed 18 people after a soldier became concerned he would “snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to information shared with CNN.

Student loan servicer punished for billing failures as borrowers scramble : NPR

The U.S. Department of Education has taken the unusual step of punishing the largest federal student loan servicer for failing to send on-time billing statements to 2.5 million borrowers.

Jennifer Anniston, Matt LeBlanc and rest of ‘Friends’ cast pay tribute to Matthew Perry | CNN

In a joint statement provided to CNN on Monday, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

Washed Up Ex-SNL Comic Tries To ‘Stay Relevant’ By Mocking Matthew Perry’s Death

After getting called out by fans for his tasteless comment, Brennan doubled down by stating how much he "loves when junkies die."

Taylor Swift lands back in Kansas City after Travis Kelce's big loss to the Broncos

Taylor Swift returned to Kansas City, Mo., Monday after Travis Kelce’s loss against the Denver Broncos, Page Six can confirm.

The Secretive Industry Devouring the U.S. Economy - The Atlantic

The publicly traded company is disappearing. In 1996, about 8,000 firms were listed in the U.S. stock market. Since then, the national economy has grown by nearly $20 trillion. The population has increased by 70 million people. And yet, today, the number of American public companies stands at fewer than 4,000. How can that be?

Halloween safety tips and where to get treats in the Flathead

But if you prefer the traditional trick-or-treat method, be sure to stay with your younger kids to make sure they're staying out of the roads. For older kids, it's better to be in a group than alone.

Can School Absenteeism Recover from an All-time Low? Flathead Valley Educators Aim to Improve Attendance - Flathead Beacon

“I noticed that 30% of our students had missed more than 20 days of school last year,” Konen said. “You can guess the gaps that our students might have if they miss that amount of school. That was one-third of our incoming freshmen, and as a high school that’s really tough to work with. And those freshmen weren’t the only ones – we have had quite a few students who have missed a lot of school over the past couple of years.”

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' director reveals Paul Rudd's hilarious contract demand

“I think what happens a lot is people are like, ‘That’s actually good,’” the director of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem laughs in a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “Which I think for some people might be insulting, but I’m like, ‘Yeah, exactly right.’”

Mixed reaction over proposed Missoula music festival | KECI

“The neighborhood isn’t built for that,” he said. “The roads aren’t built for that, and the parking isn’t built for that.”