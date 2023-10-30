Notebook: Kansas Mauls Oklahoma

The Rock Chalkboard

KU stuns No. 6 Oklahoma, 38-33 - KU Sports

Devin Neal’s touchdown with just under a minute remaining went down as the game-winner as the Jayhawks became bowl-eligible for the second straight year and snapped an 18-game losing streak against Oklahoma in their final conference matchup before the Sooners leave for the Southeastern Conference.

KU falls short against Illinois, 82-75, in charity exhibition - KU Sports

KU, the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, was within striking distance throughout but managed to hold an advantage for just one cumulative minute, entirely contained within the first 20. The Jayhawks, beset by a combination of a somewhat disjointed offense, poor defensive rebounding and the 25th-ranked Illini’s strong perimeter shooting, did not retake the lead after losing it on a Coleman Hawkins 3-pointer with 9:39 left in the first half.

‘He just kept fighting’: Bean delivers game-winning drive in KU’s thrilling upset - KU Sports

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean could only watch from the sideline during the final play of a 38-33 victory over No. 6 Oklahoma. As soon as Dillon Gabriel’s Hail Mary attempt fell harmlessly to the ground, Bean admitted that he let out a sigh of relief as the Jayhawks defeated the Sooners for the first time since 1997 to become bowl eligible for a second consecutive season.

Significance of KU’s victory will reverberate beyond one season - KU Sports

For example, in the aftermath of his team’s upset victory over No. 6 Oklahoma, when he learned cornerback Kwinton Lassiter hadn’t been credited with an interception on his out-of-bounds snag of Dillon Gabriel’s Hail Mary, Leipold said, “Thank goodness.”

KU volleyball pulls off another sweep of West Virginia - KU Sports

“I thought Cam created good opportunities offensively, I thought we served better, and I thought we created some better organized defense,” KU coach Ray Bechard said in a press release. “When it got to the chaos, we handled it better so I’m excited about that. It was a good two-day stretch for us, and now we’ll turn the month into November the next time we compete. We’ll get an opportunity to see a K-State team that’s trending in a very good way.”

Eraser Dust

Face mask effectiveness: What science knows now - CBS News

"They are very helpful in reducing the chances that the person will get COVID because it's reducing the amount of virus that you would inhale from the air around you," Marr said about masks.

Best ‘I Think You Should Leave’–Inspired Halloween Costumes

I Think You Should Leave is constantly at the center of internet memes and pop culture. From Kanye unknowingly cosplaying as Karl Havoc to Facebook’s name change, Tim Robinson’s series inspires the internet to be creative, especially for Halloween.

Kalispell Public Schools moves ahead with charter applications | Daily Inter Lake

Application proposals include PACE (Personalized Academic and Career Exploration) Academy at Flathead, Rising Wolf Charter School at Glacier High School, Rocky Mountain Academy at Kalispell Middle School, and for grades kindergarten through fifth, Kalispell Community Partnerships Charter.

20 Years Ago, The Best Rock Band In The World Leveled Up With A Perfect Album

The best live rock band of the first decade of the 21st century was The Strokes. To be clear, The Strokes are still a wonderful live band in 2023, but if you saw The Strokes somewhere between the release of their first album This Is It in 2001 and their third album First Impressions of Earth in 2006, you saw the greatest concert on the planet. My bias on this is very strong, because I saw The Strokes three times during this period, twice in their hometown of New York City. For a brief moment, there was a renaissance of old-school guitar in NYC, and in those days before a “hipster” became a full-on slur, The Strokes were the kings of everything cool.

Taylor Swift Might Not Be So Happy About What's Happening With The Release Of 1989, And I Wouldn't Be Either | Cinemablend

TMZ reports that streams of the original 1989 album have skyrocketed since the Taylor’s Version was released Friday, October 27. That news can’t be music to Taylor Swift’s ears, as the whole point of the re-releases is provide fans with versions of her songs that she actually owns, rather than the originals that she lost the rights to in 2019, when Scooter Braun purchased her previous music label, Big Machine.

Trump Is 'Confused' by Allies' Guilty Pleas, Spokesperson Says

Three attorneys linked to Donald Trump have accepted guilty pleas rather than face a jury in the Georgia election interference case, leaving Trump “confused,” a spokesperson said.

Judge reinstates gag order on Trump in federal election subversion case | CNN Politics

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan also denied Trump’s request to issue a long-term stay of the order – which bars the former president from publicly targeting court personnel, potential witnesses ﻿or the special counsel’s team – while his appeal of it played out.