Kansas Mauls Oklahoma in Thriller

In what might be the game of the year, the Kansas Jayhawks overcame the #6 Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 1997. In a back and forth game, the Jayhawks started out 14-0 in the second quarter. However a weather delay and a comeback by Oklahoma had the score 21-17 at the half.

Jalon Daniels was seen warming up but was still unable to play. Jason Bean threw for 218 yards, 2 interceptions, and ran for one touchdown. Daniel Hishaw ran for 2 touchdowns and Devin Neal ran for one touchdown.

Kansas missed 3 two point conversions and missed one field goal. In what could have been a game of missed chances, the KU defense stepped up to hold the Oklahoma offense to 6 4th quarter points.

This was a thrilling game that went down to the very last play. With this win Kansas is bowl eligible for the second straight season.

Kansas will travel to Ames next Saturday to face Iowa State.