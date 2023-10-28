How to Watch: Oklahoma at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Oklahoma Sooners for homecoming today. This may be the last time these two teams will play each other in Lawrence. Here is how to watch:
The Numbers
#6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12)
Kansas Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 Big 12)
Line: -8.5 Oklahoma
How to Watch
11 AM CST
Lawrence, Kansas
Memorial Stadium, (47,000)
TV: Fox
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Oklahoma was the first musical written by Rodgers and Hammerstein
- Notable stars to be cast in Oklahoma include Hugh Jackman, Florence Henderson, and Patty Duke
- In 1944, Comedian Fred Allen performed a parody of Oklahoma called North Dakota on his radio show.
