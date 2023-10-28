 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Oklahoma at Kansas

Game time, channel, odds, and more for today’s game

By fizzle406
SMU v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Oklahoma Sooners for homecoming today. This may be the last time these two teams will play each other in Lawrence. Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

#6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12)

Kansas Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 Big 12)

Line: -8.5 Oklahoma

How to Watch

11 AM CST

Lawrence, Kansas

Memorial Stadium, (47,000)

TV: Fox

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Oklahoma was the first musical written by Rodgers and Hammerstein
  • Notable stars to be cast in Oklahoma include Hugh Jackman, Florence Henderson, and Patty Duke
  • In 1944, Comedian Fred Allen performed a parody of Oklahoma called North Dakota on his radio show.

