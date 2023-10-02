Notebook: Kansas Mauls Losing to Texas

The Rock Chalkboard

Offense falters, run defense struggles as KU falls 40-14 to Texas - KU Sports

That gave the Jayhawks plenty of chances to march toward another memorable upset at Darrell K Royal-Texas Stadium. But playing unexpectedly without its starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, who missed a game for the second time this season due to tightness in his back, KU could never find an offensive rhythm and sustained its first loss of the season, 40-14.

Bean’s unexpected start raises questions about how KU should prepare for future games - KU Sports

Kansas coach Lance Leipold said he didn’t know that starter Jalon Daniels had aggravated his back while warming up at the hotel until the team arrived at the stadium Saturday.

Notebook: Not everyone forgets 2021, Sarkisian praises Daniels and more - KU Sports

Austin, Texas — With the Jayhawks’ return to Austin came obligatory questions for head coaches Lance Leipold and Steve Sarkisian about KU’s stunning upset win at Texas in 2021, the first season for both coaches. Neither was too keen on dwelling on that two-year-old result, though both acknowledged its longer-term impact on the programs’ trajectory.

KU volleyball claims pair of league victories over Houston - KU Sports

In two battles Friday and Saturday, the No. 19 Kansas volleyball team took a big step forward in Big 12 Conference play by twice defeating its 20th-ranked counterparts from Houston, 3-2 and 3-0, in Lawrence.

Eraser Dust

Laphonza Butler: California Gov. Newsom appoints Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat | CNN Politics

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILY’s List, to fill the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat, his office confirmed Sunday evening.

Nobel Prize goes to scientists behind mRNA Covid vaccines - BBC News

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to a pair of scientists who developed the technology that led to the mRNA Covid vaccines.

Grizzly bear kills couple and their dog at Banff National Park in Canada - CBS News

A couple was killed by an "aggressive" grizzly bear in Canada's Banff National Park, park officials said Sunday, marking at least the second fatal grizzly attack in North America since July.

Taco Bell employee shot multiple times by customer, officials say – WSOC TV

Investigators found an employee with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. Witnesses told officers that after ordering food, McLendon got upset in the drive-thru, believing the employee didn’t give him the correct change.

House GOP members seek to expel Matt Gaetz as he attempts to oust Kevin McCarthy

Long peeved by Gaetz — who has targeted GOP leadership and undercut his party repeatedly — some Republicans are champing at the bit to expel the congressman if the House Ethics Committee investigating him finds wrongdoing, Fox News reported Sunday.

Taylor Swift's flirty comment about Travis Kelce after Chiefs' win revealed

“Look at him,” the singer, 33, could be seen saying to pal Blake Lively in the stands.

Underwater cave appears as water levels drop at Canyon Lake | CNN

Water levels are so low at Canyon Lake in Texas that an underwater cave and remnants of communities that stood more than a century ago at the site are reappearing.

Warning Montana drivers: "Move Over Montana" law goes into action today | News | kulr8.com

Drivers approaching a stationary emergency, towing, maintenance or construction vehicle must slow down to the temporary posted speed limit if there is one.

If a temporary speed limit is not posted, the driver is required to slow by 20MPH below the posted speed limit on the interstate and move to the farther lane or half the posted speed limit if not able to move lanes.

Oasis reunion confirmed: Liam Gallagher and Bonehead set for epic 30th anniversary tour

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic album, Liam Gallagher and guitarist Bonehead (real name Paul Arthurs) are gearing up for a massive Oasis reunion next year.

Donald Trump business fraud trial begins Monday in New York : NPR

A civil business fraud trial against former President Donald Trump begins in New York on Monday. Trump and other defendants are accused of exaggerating the value of their real estate.