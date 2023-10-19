Notebook: Kansas Mauls Media Day Madness

The Rock Chalkboard

Hunter Dickinson relishes Kansas' spot atop preseason poll - ESPN

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For Kansas, the team's No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press top-25 preseason poll is no surprise. For Hunter Dickinson, the former Michigan star who joined the Jayhawks in May, the ranking is validation.

Everything Bill Self said at the podium during Big 12 Media Days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start of the Kansas basketball is on the Horizon. We are officially two weeks away from KU taking the floor in Allen Fieldhouse for its annual exhibition game. KU has been ramping up toward Bill Self's 21st season in charge of the program. On Wednesday, the Big 12 held its annual tipoff even in Kansas City and KU was represented by Self, Dajuan Harris, Kevin McCullar and Hunter Dickinson.

Notebook: Brett Yormark discusses potential extension of the B12 Tournament in KC, the end of KU's IARP case

“While nothing is definitive at this point, we are excited by the prospect of calling Kansas City home for years to come,” Yormark said. “We hope to finalize this by the start of the basketball championships next spring. We are committed to the Kansas City community and continue to further integrate ourselves.”

Picking the 2023-24 college basketball preseason Transfer All-Americans

Transfer rankings and "most impactful transfers" aren't remotely close to the same thing. Situation guides everything most of the time, but occasionally, the talent is so good that it doesn't matter. There are endless examples on both sides in the 2022 transfer portal cycle. Sir'Jabari Rice was not the highest-rated Texas transfer (that was Tyrese Hunter), but even though he joined a jam-packed Texas roster, he was able to be one of its best players. The talent rose to the top.

Hunter Dickinson's impact at Kansas | College Basketball Recruiting Weekly

House speaker vote live updates: House in third week without speaker, as Jordan says he's staying in the race

Washington — Rep. Jim Jordan says he'll remain in the race for House speaker, even though he lost more ground Wednesday than he gained as the House held the second floor vote, winning 199 votes, compared to 200 on Tuesday. Twenty-two Republicans voted against him. He said after the vote that he did not expect another ballot until Thursday, at the earliest.

Burt Young, 'Rocky' actor and Oscar nominee, dies at 83

LOS ANGELES — Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie, the rough-hewn, mumbling-and-grumbling best friend, corner man and brother-in-law to Sylvester Stallone in the “Rocky” franchise, has died.

Noel Gallagher: 'Oasis' Final Year Was Dreadful'

Noel is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "The last tour was not happy. The other fella is trying to rewrite history that it was all f****** great. It wasn't.

Johnny Marr says he quit drinking after gifting Noel Gallagher with guitar

He went on: “And me giving Noel those guitars has become such a big story over the years, but people don’t realise that at the time he wasn’t who he is now. He was just a kid from Burnage. I had no idea Oasis were going to go on to such big things. I did it because he was in need, because I was lucky and had lots of guitars, and because I wished someone had done it for me.”

‘Guilty pleasure’ restaurant Fat Shack opens in KC Northland | The Kansas City Star

The fast-food chain with investor Mark Cuban was on Shark Tank and is now in Kansas City and stays open late. See what’s on the menu.

Alleged attempted stabbing in Kalispell ends with arrest | Daily Inter Lake

A woman accused of trying to stab another person in downtown Kalispell over the weekend faces an assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court.

For The First Time, Scientists Show Structural, Brain-Wide Changes During Menstruation : ScienceAlert

"These results are the first to report simultaneous brain-wide changes in human white matter microstructure and cortical thickness coinciding with menstrual cycle-driven hormone rhythms," the researchers write.

I'm Leaving My Dream Life in Colorado Because I Can't Afford It

We lived in a two-bedroom condo and knew the owner, who gave us a wonderful deal. Our rent was raised one time in the four years we lived there, but it was still under $3,000 a month. We probably would not have been able to live there without this deal.

