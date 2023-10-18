Notebook: Kansas Plans to Open Can of Mauling on the Big 12 this Season

The Rock Chalkboard

KU tumbles and OSU soars in latest Big 12 power rankings - KU Sports

On the strength of a 39-32 upset of No. 23 Kansas, Oklahoma State made the biggest move in this week’s Big 12 Conference power rankings. The Cowboys climbed six spots to fourth place in voting by a panel of 14 beat writers who regularly cover the league.

KU women embracing challenging nonconference schedule - KU Sports

Kansas City, Mo. — The Kansas women’s basketball team is playing what coach Brandon Schneider calls “the toughest nonconference schedule we’ve ever played” this season, and it’s because the players asked for it.

Beyond boldface names, KU women’s basketball cultivating new depth - KU Sports

Kansas City, Mo. — Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider still remembers a vivid impression he got when his team played Stanford in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Eraser Dust

Gaza's doctors struggle to save hospital blast survivors as Middle East rage grows | AP News

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Doctors in Gaza City faced with dwindling medical supplies performed surgery on hospital floors, often without anesthesia, in a desperate bid to save badly wounded victims of a massive blast that killed civilians sheltering in a nearby hospital amid Israeli bombings and a blockade of the territory.

US House speaker vote: Jim Jordan scrambles for support on day two | House of Representatives | The Guardian

Twenty Republicans opposed Jordan on Tuesday, leaving him far short of the 217 votes needed to ascend to the speakership. Because of Republicans’ razor-thin majority in the House, Jordan can only afford four defections within his party and still become speaker.

Elon Musk's Twitter / X Testing Charging New Accounts $1 Annual Fee to Combat Spammers and Bots - IGN

The Not A Bot programme, first reported by Fortune, is live now in New Zealand and the Philippines and forces new, unverified accounts to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post and interact with other posts on the web version of X. Existing users are not affected, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform said.

Britney Spears says she had abortion when dating Justin Timberlake - BBC News

She says she did not know if having the procedure was the right decision, and that she would not have had an abortion if the choice was "left up to me alone".

Concerned employee sparks outrage with photo allegedly taken inside Little Caesars Pizza: ‘I have no words…’

“I heard yall hate food waste too 1 Afternoon worth,” the user wrote above the picture. It looks like a total of 45 pizza boxes stacked in the back-of-house of the restaurant — all presumably which went in the garbage.

Liam Gallagher says Noel turned down 'Definitely Maybe' tour

Liam Gallagher has claimed that Noel Gallagher turned down the opportunity to take part in the upcoming ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour.

IRS to test free tax-filing platform in 13 U.S. states. Here's where. - CBS News

The tax agency earlier this year announced it was developing a free tax-filing tool as a way to save Americans money. Americans spend about $11 billion each year on tax-preparation services, accountants and others to help them fill out their returns.

Tester, Trump lead in new Montana poll | The Hill

The survey found 39 percent of Montana voters support Tester’s reelection bid, compared to 35 percent who back Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.

Conman pleads guilty to bilking Kalispell resident with computer-based scam | Daily Inter Lake

A 24-year-old from India admitted in federal court Tuesday to stealing about $150,000 from a Kalispell resident through a computer-based con.

The 2023 AICPA Trends Report Shows Things Are Looking Up For Accounting Grad Numbers! JK They Suck - Going Concern

Says the AICPA, bachelor’s degree completions in accounting dropped 7.8% from 2021–2022 after steady decline of 1-3% per year since 2015–16. Master’s degree completions also fell in 2021–2022 (-6.4%) but the percentage decline is significantly less than in 2019–20.