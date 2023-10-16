Notebook: Kansas Mauls Losing to Oklahoma State

The Rock Chalkboard

“Baffling” fourth-down no-call rankles Leipold after OSU loss - KU Sports

“I don’t know,” KU coach Lance Leipold said. “It’s amazing sometimes what’s decided to be called and what’s not in this league. So I haven’t seen it enough to comment on that.”

Notebook: KU staffer Lubick battling leukemia, still helped Jayhawks get ready for OSU - KU Sports

“His courage, faith and passion to want to contribute to this program while he’s battling this has really been remarkable,” KU coach Lance Leipold told ESPN. “Our prayers are with him.”

Morris now plans to play basketball at LA Southwest College - KU Sports

Former Kansas guard Arterio Morris now plans to play basketball at Los Angeles Southwest College, a junior college in the West Athens area of Los Angeles, this season, its head coach Mack Cleveland told the Journal-World Saturday.

High-flying KU offense comes down to earth in fourth quarter, Jayhawks lose 39-32 at OSU - KU Sports

Kendal Daniels and Dylan Smith each picked off Jason Bean once, but the Cowboys could only turn those opportunities into three combined points. What really made the difference was a fourth-down strip-sack by Collin Oliver that gave OSU the ball at midfield with a chance at a go-ahead score.

Eraser Dust

Kalispell man replicates a stretch of local railroad history | Daily Inter Lake

Sitting in Steve Horvath’s Kalispell garage is an accurate model of the old rail line running through Kalispell, a project he started nearly nine years ago.

Oasis: Liam Gallagher announces 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe tour | Oasis | The Guardian

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe tour,” Gallagher said. “The most important album of the 90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

Pete Davidson reflects on Israel-Hamas war in somber opening of 'Saturday Night Live' - Jewish Telegraphic Agency

“Saturday Night Live” returned to the air for its 49th season with a somber reflection on the Israeli-Hamas war by former cast member Pete Davidson.

A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires | AP News

“The story the Moores told about Charles’ involvement with KisanKraft is directly at odds with the fiduciary responsibilities of an individual holding a board seat for an Indian company,” Mindy Herzfeld, a professor of tax practice at the University of Florida law school, wrote in Tax Notes.

U2 Is Catching Up To Dave Matthews Band

While the band has achieved remarkable success on this list, they find themselves in a close second place behind Dave Matthews for the most hits on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart, according to Billboard. The Dave Matthews-led troupe has accused 36 total entries on the roster.

Taco Bell menu adds a comfort food favorite nationwide - TheStreet

In October, the fast-food leader already added vegan Nacho Fries, which should delight fans of the chain who avoid animal products. That's actually an area where the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report subsidiary has actually been a leader.

The most misunderstood Paul McCartney song

In 1973, when McCartney and Wings released ‘Let Me Roll It’ as the B-side to their hit ‘Jet’, some music critics noted its resemblance to Lennon’s style, a comparison McCartney strongly refuted in an attempt at dispelling any misconceptions about their divergent musical perspectives. Amid the media-fuelled debates and rivalries between McCartney and Lennon in their solo careers, the song lyrics actually frequently contained subtle references to substances such as marijuana or psychedelics.

We Rounded Up The Hourly Income You'd Need To Afford Rent In The U.S., And It's Clear People Aren't Getting Paid Enough

Even where local minimum wages are higher than the federal standard, it’s not enough. “No local minimum wages are sufficient to afford a one-bedroom rental home at the fair market rent with a 40-hour workweek,” the group states.

Weeks after a grizzly bear bit off his lower jaw, a Montana man is returning home | WAVY.com

A Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear that bit off the front of his lower jaw is ready to return home after five weeks in a Utah hospital, a physician and his family said Friday during a news conference.