Kansas Falls Short at Oklahoma State

The Kansas Jayhawks dropped a close one on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 39-32. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw 5 touchdowns on the day along with 2 interceptions. The story of the day however was missed opportunities. From missed extra points and failed two point conversions to dropped interceptions and being unable to convert on 3rd down, Kansas had their chances but could not pull it off.

After a stellar game against Central Florida, the Kansas rushing duo of Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw ran for a combined 90 yards. Kansas had to rely on their passing games, with Bean throwing for 410 yards. Mason Fairchild and Quentin Skinner caught two touchdowns each and combined for 186 yards.

For Oklahoma State, Sophomore running back Ollie Gordon II ran for 168 yards on 29 attempts and 1 touchdown. He also lead all receivers with 116 yards and 1 touchdown.

It is disappointing to drop a winnable road game but the Jayhawks still have more options this season to become bowl eligible. KU will get a week off to regroup and will be back in action as they host Oklahoma on the 28th.