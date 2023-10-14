How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma State

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the depths of Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12)
Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -3
How to Watch
Saturday October 14th
2:30 PM CST
Stillwater, OK
Boone Pickens Stadium (55,509)
TV: FS1
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- The English word cowboy was derived from vaquero, a Spanish word for an individual who managed cattle while mounted on horseback
- Some cowboys of the California tradition were dubbed buckaroos by English-speaking settlers
- The most common motorized vehicle driven in modern ranch work is the pickup truck
Loading comments...