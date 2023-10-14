 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas at Oklahoma State

Game time, odds, channel, radio, and more for today’s game

Oklahoma State v Arizona State Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the depths of Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -3

How to Watch

Saturday October 14th

2:30 PM CST

Stillwater, OK

Boone Pickens Stadium (55,509)

TV: FS1

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • The English word cowboy was derived from vaquero, a Spanish word for an individual who managed cattle while mounted on horseback
  • Some cowboys of the California tradition were dubbed buckaroos by English-speaking settlers
  • The most common motorized vehicle driven in modern ranch work is the pickup truck

