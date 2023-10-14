The Weekend Mauling and Open Thread: 10.14.2023

Grand Canyon issues warning about ‘love locks’ | CNN

In the post shared on social media earlier this week, the park management expresses concern about ‘love locks.’ These popular objects are padlocks that are hung from a metal fence, often bearing a couple’s name or initials, with the key then thrown into a nearby body of water.

An Alabama woman was imprisoned for ‘endangering’ her fetus. She gave birth in a jail shower | Alabama | The Guardian

But over the next seven months of incarceration for “chemical endangerment” in the Etowah county detention center (ECDC), Caswell was denied regular access to prenatal visits, even as officials were aware her pregnancy was high-risk due to her hypertension and abnormal pap smears, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday against the county and the sheriff’s department. She was also denied her prescribed psychiatric medication and slept on a thin mat on the concrete floor of the detention center for her entire pregnancy.

10 Nonnegotiable Rules for a Proper Hoagie

Though common in New Jersey, the hoagie is a culinary linchpin of Pennsylvania, and one that Philadelphia in particular claims proudly. You’ll find hoagies in Pittsburgh, too, but Philly is where the truly great ones live. I went there recently to eat as many hoagies as possible within 24 hours. My aim was to understand what separates a good hoagie from a great one, and also to understand the rules governing this iconic Pennsylvania sandwich. After speaking with multiple sources and trying countless hoagies, this is what I came up with.

Taylor Swift Projected to Make $4.1 Billion from Eras Tour

For Taylor Swift, it pays to take her show on the road -- and into theaters, too -- she could be raking in a whopping $4.1 BILLION from her super popular "Eras" tour.

County Signs $3.9 Million Purchase Agreement for Property South of Kalispell - Flathead Beacon

The Flathead County Commissioners at their Oct. 10 meeting unanimously approved a preliminary purchase agreement for a 114.85-acre property in the Lower Valley that could serve as the site of a future detention facility. The purchase agreement for the property, located a 255 Snowline Lane near the junction of U.S. Highway 93 and the Kalispell Bypass, is for $3.9 million.

Australian Voice referendum: Australians vote No in referendum that promised change but couldn't deliver | CNN

With a two-letter word, Australians struck down the first attempt at constitutional change in 24 years, a move experts say will inflict lasting damage on First Nations people and suspend any hopes of modernizing the nation’s founding document.

Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' Concert Movie Opening Night Fans Excitement

Jennifer Gamez and Kellie Marsalli were strangers until a chance encounter at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Friday night. As one ascended and the other descended the escalator at one of New York City’s busiest movie theaters, they swapped friendship bracelets to commemorate being among the first to watch the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film.

Man charged with planting explosives around roadways in Montana for months

James Coleman, 57, was arrested Tuesday during an investigation by Billings police to locate and arrest whoever was behind placing explosive devices on roads in and around the Billings area, police said in a news release.

The Top 10 States People Are Flocking to

Now, people are going even farther outside of the suburbs, particularly to rural states like Idaho and Montana, a new report says.

Jim Jordan wins GOP nomination in House speaker election

WASHINGTON – House Republicans, befallen by disorder and infighting, nominated Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., for speaker after an internal secret ballot vote behind closed-doors Friday, marking another step towards electing a new leader as the lower chamber is in its 10th day without a speaker.

Gonzaga’s discussions with Big 12 a hot topic at WCC Media Day | The Seattle Times

Several WCC coaches, including Gonzaga’s Mark Few, and commissioner Stu Jackson weighed in on conference realignment and the possibility of the Zags joining the Big 12.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus responds to Jerry Seinfeld’s comments about potential Seinfeld reunion | The Independent

“Yeah, I just saw last night,” she said, adding: “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

How a slick accounting maneuver led to a $29 billion tax bill for Microsoft

The audit is already well over a decade old and figures to grow older, since Microsoft is allowed to appeal the IRS’ conclusions and says it plans to. The audit focused on a deal the agency would later describe as “illusory in nature, serving no material economic purpose except to shift income.” In 2005, ProPublica wrote, Microsoft “sold its most valuable possession—its intellectual property—to an 85-person factory it owned in a small Puerto Rican city.” Having struck a favorable tax deal with Puerto Rico, Microsoft then channeled its profits to the facility, which burned Windows and Office software onto CDs.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Facing '99 Lashes' For Hugging Iranian Painter

A severe beating could be in Cristiano Ronaldo's future ... and it's reportedly all because he hugged and kissed a female painter in Iran last month.