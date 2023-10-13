Notebook: Kansas Ready for Oklahoma State

The Rock Chalkboard

Dickinson named Big 12 preseason player and newcomer of the year; Harris, McCullar also recognized - KU Sports

Big 12 head coaches made Dickinson the first player in league history selected as both preseason player of the year and preseason newcomer of the year in the same season.

KU men’s basketball must vacate 15 wins and a Final Four appearance following NCAA infractions ruling; it will no longer be all-time wins leader - KU Sports

The University of Kansas men’s basketball program will have to vacate 15 wins from the second half of the 2017-2018 season in which Silvio De Sousa participated, after the Independent Accountability Resolution Process rendered its ruling on KU’s four-year-old infractions case on Wednesday.

KU soccer takes fourth straight loss, 1-0 at Iowa State - KU Sports

“Today, there’s not a lot that you can say we didn’t do besides score,” KU coach Mark Francis said in a press release. “We did everything else. Nothing is quite dropping. Those little bounces that you need sometimes, we’re not getting right now.

Week 7 preview: OSU will look to limit KU’s potent run game, foil potential sixth win - KU Sports

“If you look at what they do with the different types of run plays they have, (they) are tied into triple option for the most part,” Gundy said this week. “They’re doing it off of some pull plays. They’ve revolutionized it a little bit from pulling guards, and pulling guards and tackles and still running option off the backside of that. What they’re doing is really, really good.

Eraser Dust

Steve Scalise withdraws from speaker's race, sending House into further turmoil

WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., informed Republicans in a closed-door meeting Thursday night that he was dropping his bid to be House speaker, one day after he captured the GOP’s nomination for the top job.

Travis Kelce stars as Kansas City Chiefs, with Taylor Swift in attendance, beat Denver Broncos | CNN

Grammy award-winning artist Taylor Swift continues to be a good luck charm for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they defeated the Denver Broncos 19-8 at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

"I'm not going to thank anybody. None of you f**kers have ever given us a hand. You didn't do anything": Why Motorhead's Lemmy always hated the Grammy Awards

Few bands were less interested in playing the corporate game than Motörhead. In 1992, when the band were nominated for the first time at the Grammys, with 1916 included in the Best Metal Performance category, it was a rare gesture of acknowledgement from an industry which had largely sought to keep a safe, respectable distance from the band. Given that his band have been ripped off, dismissed and patronized within the industry for decades, Lemmy viewed the accolade - and the ceremony itself - with a certain amount of wry detachment, witheringly observing "everyone was dressed in hired penguin tuxedos, trying to look as much as possible like the motherfuckers who were stealing their money."

Investigation launched after incident at Missoula skatepark | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — An investigation is underway after an incident at Missoula's Mobash Skatepark near the Orange Street Bridge Thursday evening.

Ice cream recall hits major Kansas stores

The product was distributed through retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Harps, Mad Butchers, Hays, Edwards Food Giants, Cash Savers, Hometowns, Superlo, Shoppers Value, Town & Country Supermarket and G&W Foods, according to the FDA. The ice cream was sold in Kansas and eight other states.

Bozeman to consider ban on Airbnb-style rentals

Among Montana’s fastest-growing cities, Bozeman is likely to be added to the list of western destinations that have limited various types of short-term rentals listed on Airbnb, Vrbo and other booking websites.

‘Nobody’s Really Getting Hit For It Anymore’: Travis Kelce Was Smoking Out In His Ride and The Internet Is in An Uproar, But the NFL Could Care Less

Some are speculating that Kelce was smoking weed. But nobody knows for sure. But even if it was weed, so what? Marijuana is legal in Missouri and Kelce is an adult over the age of 21.

'The Daily Show' announces its lineup of guest hosts : NPR

His week of shows kicks off a long schedule of temporary hosts stretching to the end of November, including former Showtime late-night host Desus Nice, radio host Charlamagne tha God, comic Michelle Wolf, past guest hosts Sarah Silverman and Leslie Jones, and a "takeover" by the news team, featuring correspondents Dulcé Sloane and Ronny Chieng.

Federal judge rips into Montana's statewide TikTok ban in preliminary injunction hearing | CNN Business

“It seems to me there are a number of things that a legislature might have or could have done,” he told Corrigan. “For instance, instead of banning TikTok, regulate what data they could obtain; create some sort of criminal statute that if they obtained [data] illegally or against the will of the users, they could get prosecuted criminally … [or] create a civil remedy” for individuals.