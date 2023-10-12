Notebook: Bill Self Mauls the NCAA

The Rock Chalkboard

WATCH: Bill Self, Travis Goff discuss Kansas basketball's IARP punishments, ruling

After several years of waiting, Kansas learned its official fate stemming from its IARP case. The case — which began over a half-decade ago — was put to a close on Wednesday afternoon as the IARP committee announced the final punishments for KU. In the afternoon, Travis Goff and Bill Self met with reporters to discuss the case, punishments and the last six years. Click the video above to see what they had to say.

Rakease Passmore, No. 48 recruit in country, commits to Kansas

"I believe in their coaching staff and the way they win so they can put me in the best position to go in and compete," Passmore said as to why he chose Kansas.

How Top-50 recruit Rakease Passmore fits into Kansas' top-three ranked 2024 class

A 6-foot-5 wing at Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy who currently ranks No. 48 nationally on 247Sports, Passmore joins a high-powered class that already includes five-star center Flory Bidunga and combo guard Labaron Philon who ranks No. 27 overall. The addition of Passmore will move Bill Self's class to No. 3 overall in the industry generated composite team rankings for the class of 2024.

Bill Self comments on KU's IARP penalties, having to vacate 2018 Final Four banner

After six years, KU basketball’s NCAA infractions case came to a close as the IARP announced its findings and final punishments for the KU basketball program. The formal findings are included in a 163-page document and the shortened version comes out to 10 pages.

‘He's a guy you can count on’: Jayson Gilliom’s mentality standing out to coaches, teammates

One of the biggest improvements for KU football this season compared to last has been its defense. A multitude of reasons have contributed to it, including stronger depth and consistent rotation from multiple positions. One of those includes the linebackers where several players have had impactful seasons so far even outside of a starting position. One of those linebackers having an impact as a depth piece in recent weeks is Jayson Gilliom.

