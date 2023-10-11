Notebook: Kansas Ready to Maul IARP

The Rock Chalkboard

Midseason check-in: How each KU position group is faring this year - KU Sports

Yes, KU is not far away from adding a bowl game to its schedule for the second straight year. And while the Jayhawks have played in 13 bowls in their history, only once have they reached the postseason in consecutive years. That came in 2007 and 2008, the height of the Mark Mangino era, when KU won the Orange and Insight bowls. It has not won a bowl game since.

Report: IARP ruling on KU expected Wednesday - KU Sports

The long-awaited ruling from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which could hand out penalties for NCAA infractions initially alleged four years ago against the Kansas men’s basketball team, is expected to arrive Wednesday, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Listen: Rock Chalk Sports Talk on KU football, Late Night, NFL, more - KU Sports

On the Oct. 9 episode of the Best of Rock Chalk Sports Talk Podcast from KLWN, Derek Johnson and Nick Springer discuss Kansas football’s win over UCF, award the Pearson Collision Hit of the Week, recap Late Night in the Phog, host Case of the Mondays, talk about Chiefs-Vikings, overreact to the NFL weekend and return to KU football discussion.

Eraser Dust

Israel-Hamas war: Satellite images show the scale of Gaza destruction

Satellite images depict the scale of the devastation in Gaza following a barrage of Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas’ unprecedented assault.

‘The Eras Tour’ movie brings Taylor Swift’s business empire to theaters - The Washington Post

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” swooped in just as cinemas were desperate for another theatergoing phenomenon.

Mace wears red letter ‘A’ after McCarthy vote | The Hill

“I’m wearing the ‘scarlet letter’ after the week that I just had, last week, being a woman up here and being demonized for my vote and for my voice,” Mace told reporters, apparently referencing the 19th century novel in which the protagonist was condemned to wear a red “A” – or a “scarlet letter” – after becoming pregnant out of wedlock.

Europe gives Musk 24 hours to respond about Israel-Hamas war misinformation on X

A European regulator has issued Elon Musk a stern warning about the spread of illegal content and disinformation on X, formerly known as Twitter, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Failure to comply with the European regulations around illegal content could result in fines worth 6% of a company’s annual revenue.

Kansas City man sentenced in Lawrence man's fentanyl overdose death

Leone, after pleading guilty in September, received his sentence for voluntary manslaughter and an additional 16 months for the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Dave Chappelle Had The Perfect Reaction To Getting Booed Off The Stage

Dave Chappelle rose to the top of the comedy scene, however, there was a lot of negativity that followed. The standup comedian was even attacked on stage. Not only that, but his peers called him toxic, while some claim that he destroyed John Mulaney's show because of his antics.

Julia Fox Makes Wild Claims Against Kanye West in Tell-All Book

Shortly thereafter, Julia says she was asked to showcase several outfits arranged by Ye ... saying she felt like a "show monkey." During one of these fittings, she felt like a certain top didn't feel right -- to which Ye allegedly replied, "I'll get you a boob job if you want."

Alaska Airlines has created a coffee that it says tastes better in the sky | CNN Business

Taste and smell are inextricably combined and people’s sense of smell is significantly altered in the sky. Food and drinks taste different because pressurized cabins lower blood oxygen levels, which reduces the ability of olfactory receptors (i.e. the ability to smell). The extremely dry air of the cabin, with its humidity levels lower than that of the Sahara Desert, also affects the nose.

Nuggets Picking Up Christian Braun’s Third-Year Option | Hoops Rumors

Braun is expected to be the first reserve off the bench in his second season. He appeared in 76 regular season games as a rookie, averaging 4.7 points in 15.5 minutes per game, and saw action in 19 playoff games, contributing 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per contest.