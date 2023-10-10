Notebook: Kansas Prepares for OSU

The Rock Chalkboard

Notebook: Lance Leipold provides injury updates, talks Stillwater road trip and more

KU has achieved a level of consistent winning that the program has not seen in a long time under Lance Leipold. We’ve seen the program get off to strong starts in back-to-back seasons and KU is one win away from achieving bowl eligibility for the second straight season. KU has made David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium a hard place to play. KU has also had more success on the road under Leipold two and the program has notched four road wins over the last three seasons, which is more than KU had between 2009 and 2020.

WATCH: Lance Leipold puts a bow on UCF win, looks ahead to Oklahoma State

Kansas football heads south to Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday to take on Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks enter their second road conference game of the season off the back of a dominant win over UCF on Saturday. Oklahoma State, on the other hand, enters the contest after a win over Kansas State at home, which was the Cowboy's first game after the bye week. Saturday's game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and be televised on FS1.

College football odds: Opening lines for Week 7 games

The month of October opened with fantastic finishes to some of college football’s biggest matchups. Week 6 provided a plethora of intriguing matchups and memorable results for a handful of the sport’s most prominent contenders. Headlining the action, Oklahoma’s late fireworks pushed the Sooners past Texas in another classic edition of the Red River Rivalry. Elsewhere, Notre Dame tumbled down the AP Top 25 with a lopsided loss at Louisville and USC escaped from Arizona in a triple-overtime thriller.

‘You can see progress’: Mark Mangino impressed with the direction KU football is headed in

KU produced one of its best collective performances of the season in a 51-22 win over UCF on Saturday. It was a game in which the Jayhawks dominated in nearly every aspect of the game with the offense gaining 490 total yards, 399 of those coming on the ground, and the defense held UCF to under 400 total yards of offense for the first time this season. The Jayhawks weren’t just able to show out in front of a national audience on Fox and a near-sold out Memorial Stadium but in front of former head coach Mark Mangino.

Eraser Dust

Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents | AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of an independent investigation into his handling of classified documents, the White House said late Monday. It’s a possible sign that the investigation is nearing its end.

New York’s Airbnb Ban Is Descending Into Pure Chaos | WIRED

AS FEW AS 2 percent of New York City’s previous 22,000 short-term rentals on Airbnb have been registered with the city since a new law banning most listings came into effect in early September. But many illegal short-term rental listings are now being advertised on social media and lesser known platforms, with some still seemingly being listed on Airbnb itself.

The Most Controversial Song From the Year You Were Born

But not all controversial music comes from the rock and metal world, as we've seen many times through the years. In fact, do you know what the most controversial song was playing on the radio the year you were born? You might be surprised at the answer.

Woman details concerns about son’s apartment complex in Lawrence

Leslie Sharp's experience at the August Place apartments, 2300 W. 26th Place, has been less than ideal.

Florida Pastor Accused of Running Organized Retail Crime Ring

A Florida pastor has been charged with running an organized retail crime ring, where he's accused of pocketing millions from selling items his associates stole from Home Depot online.

Louisiana public school principal apologizes after punishing student for dancing at a party - ABC News

WALKER, La. -- A Louisiana public school principal has apologized and requested leave for punishing a student and questioning her religious beliefs after he saw a video of her dancing at an off-campus party.

Noel Gallagher hits out at VAR in Premier League and "disastrous" Howard Webb

When asked about the blunder at Liverpool last week, Gallagher said of Webb: “All I will say is, this guy Howard Webb, since he’s been brought in to sort stuff out it’s been nothing short of an absolute disaster.

Trump, Fraud, and Minding the GAAP: a Comic Exploration

So to lead you, fair reader, safely into the tedious center of an already tedious trial, Insider has enlisted two accountants — one pro-Trump, one not — both of whom also do stand-up comedy.

Ewan McGregor Severely Complicated Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Divorce From Her First Husband Riley Stearns

While fans disliked the ending of 10 Cloverfield Lane, Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been celebrated for her horror movie performances. Sure, the actress has starred in quirky films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. However, her appearances in the remakes of Black Christmas and The Thing, along with her turn in Final Destination 3, are what people most associate her with. Although Winstead said no to a popular teen movie, her resume is pretty packed, and it's fun to see her play final girls and characters in terrifying situations.