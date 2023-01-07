Baylor Mauls Kansas 75-62

The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Baylor Bears 75-62. Baylor took the lead early on and never let up.

Wyvette Mayberry led the Jayhawks with 19 points in 36 minutes played. Sarah Andrews of Baylor led all scorers with 27 points.

This marks the Jayhawks first conference loss. KU will travel to Austin on Tuesday to take on the Longhorns.