Kansas Cuts Down West Virginia 76-62

Any road win is a good win but the Kansas Jayhawks went into Morgantown and lit up the West Virginia Mountaineers 76-62 Saturday evening. KU rode a red hot first half from three to take a 42-35 halftime lead. The dam broke open in a second half that saw Kansas leading by as much as 22.

Gradey Dick led all scorers with 16 points, including 4 from three point range. Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams Jr threw in 14 points each. As we’ve seen many times so far this season, KU passed the ball around well. All of the Kansas starters scored at least 10 points each.

On the West Virginia side, Jimmy Bell Jr left the game with an apparent chest injury. The Mountaineers really felt his absence down low after he had left. There is no official update on his condition at this time.

Kansas has now jumped out to a 3-0 record in conference play including going 2-0 on the road. With how tough the Big 12 is this year, every win should be celebrated. Kansas will face Oklahoma at home on Tuesday night.