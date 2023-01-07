The Weekend Mauling: 1.7.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas coach Bill Self has been thrilled by the play of sophomore big man KJ Adams so far this season. But if there’s one area he would like to see Adams improve the most, it’s on the defensive glass.

Saturday’s 4 p.m. tipoff between the Kansas women’s basketball team and perennial powerhouse Baylor will mark the first game between ranked women’s teams at Allen Fieldhouse in 10 years.

Bean’s message was simple: “Rock with me or don’t,” he wrote. “More work to do.”

“I would like to thank God, for where I gain my strength to pursue my dreams,” Phelps wrote. “I want to use this message to thank my parents, family and friends. Without my teammates and coaches from Miami University at Ohio and University of Kansas, I would not have the cherished memories of our time together. My dream is to play football on Sundays and I am now in position to do so. I am excited to declare for 2023 NFL Draft.”

Eraser Dust

House speaker vote: McCarthy elected House speaker after days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes | CNN Politics

Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker in the early hours of Saturday morning – a major victory for the California Republican that elevates him to a powerful position leading the GOP majority in the chamber and an outcome that followed days of painstaking negotiations and failed votes.

With no big winner Mega Million jackpot climbs to $1.1B

No one won the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday night — boosting the next drawing to more than $1 billion.

Newport News elementary school shooting | WAVY.com

The teacher is being treated at Riverside Regional Medical Center. During a joint press conference with the mayor Friday night, Newport News police said the teacher has life-threatening injuries but has shown improvement.

Sources close to Newport News Public Schools tell 10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf, the teacher was shot in the chest.

Chief Drew confirmed a 6-year-old boy is in custody. The boy had a handgun in his possession.

The FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements. They’re a scourge.

Eric had recently earned his MBA and was working at a small consulting company in the Midwest. He wanted to change jobs, but had signed a sweeping noncompete agreement with his employer that prohibited him from working for a competing company for two years anywhere in North America.

Speaker vote: Hudson pulls Rogers from Gaetz confrontation | Raleigh News & Observer

McCarthy, a California Republican, walked into the chamber at 10 p.m. believing he had the votes needed to become the next House speaker. Four days and 13 votes had already passed since the House convened to pick its top leader.

Nicolas Cage does not want to be in the 'Star Wars' universe

Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal hit it off in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — certainly in front of the cameras (it’s one of the best movie bromances we’ve seen in years, despite its lousy box office) and by accounts, behind the scenes, too.

Two arrested after pursuit ends on foot near Essex | Daily Inter Lake

Leah Lynn Reevis, 34, of Browning is being held in the county jail on pending felony theft and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest charges. Robert James Spradlin, 40, of Kalispell, who also is being held in the detention center, faces pending felony theft and criminal endangerment charges.