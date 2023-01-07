Filed under: Kansas Jayhawk Basketball Kansas at WVU: Open Game Thread Rock Chalk! By fizzle406 Jan 7, 2023, 3:57pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Kansas at WVU: Open Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports The Kansas Jayhawks take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, WV. Click here for info on how to watch the game Click here for a preview of WVU Its almost game time so ROck Chalk Jayhawk! More From Rock Chalk Talk Preview: Kansas at West Virginia The Weekend Mauling: 1.7.2023 How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia The Daily Mauling: 1.6.2023 The Daily Mauling: 1.5.2023 The Daily Mauling: 1.4.2023 Loading comments...
Loading comments...