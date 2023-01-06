How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the best Taco Bell city in the Big 12 to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. This will be the second road game of the year for the Jayhawks. A win today would give the Jayhawks an edge in their quest for a second straight Big 12 title. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12)

West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -2

How to Watch

Saturday January 7, 5 PM CST

WVU Colosseum (14,0000) Morgantown West Virginia

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Network

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts