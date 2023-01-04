Notebook: Kansas Mauls Texas Tech

The Rock Chalk

Dajuan Harris’ career night propels Kansas to big conference road win

“I feel good for some reason,” Harris told his teammates before the game.

Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' road win over Texas Tech

Kansas improved to 13-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big 12 play on Tuesday night with a road win, 75-72, over Texas Tech. The Red Raiders got off to a hot start, taking an early 13-5 lead. But KU responded and out-played Texas Tech over a stretch to take a 23-22 lead. From there, Texas Tech had its moments but KU really controlled the majority of the game outside of a strong push from the Red Raiders down the stretch.

Kansas RB Ky Thomas announces intention to transfer

"Thank you Kansas. I have entered my name into the transfer portal," Thomas' statement said.

Three observations from Kansas' 75-72 win over Texas Tech

The last time we saw KU play on the road, the Jayhawks had a blistering start on the road at Missouri. But starts like that aren’t going to be the norm in Big 12 play on Tuesday showed just that. KU had a lackluster start to the game, as Texas Tech built an early 13-5 lead. Deficits that big can be hard to overcome at a place like Uniter Supermarkets Arena against a team as good defensively as Texas Tech. But it was in those moments that Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris stepped up.

Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again

Well, last week at the Jordan Holiday Class in New York, he looked like the Elmarko Jackson we saw all summer, as he used his rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism to get downhill, put a ton of pressure on the rim, and finish above it.

Bits o Chalk

Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU. Here's what we know about the Buffalo Bills player's condition. - CBS News

Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke to reporters outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday night and said his nephew's heart stopped twice, once on the field and again at the hospital, CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar reported. He also said Hamlin has lung damage and can't breathe on his own. The player had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is down to only 50%, he said.

UFC President Dana White recorded slapping his wife

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC President Dana White was seen on video released by TMZ slapping his wife, Anne, while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.

Donovan Mitchell’s miraculous record-setting basket Monday night shouldn’t have counted, NBA says - cleveland.com

According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report -- the league’s assessment of officiated events that occurred in the last two minutes of games that were at or within three points during any point in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter (and overtime, where applicable) -- there were two incorrect calls. Both of them in Cleveland’s favor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has career-high 55 points in Bucks' win

"I want to get in a position ... that my game is boring," Antetokounmpo said. "I just do what I do and people don't talk about it because it becomes boring -- I do it every single night. That's what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring. But I don't get bored. The greats -- the best players -- never get bored. They go out there and they always give their best any given night."

Eraser Dust

This was supposed to be McCarthy's moment. What happened? : NPR

The California congressman has wanted to be speaker – badly – for years. He seemed willing to do a lot of things to get the job, including burrowing into former President Trump's good graces.

Mortgage demand plunges, as interest rates rise

Mortgage application volume was down 13.2% at the end of last week from two weeks earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. The MBA was closed last week due to the holidays.

Jeremy Renner thanks his fans for their sympathies in his first social media post after snow plowing accident | CNN

“Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” Renner wrote in a caption under a selfie photo showing him apparently in a hospital bed.

Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Makes Bombshell Claims About Kris Jenner in New Documentary

“I used to call her 'Ma.' She showed a lot of love. She was cool. I loved her. We all got into business. It was a family business. I’m comfortable enough [for her to manage my money]. I’m happy enough to do it…I made some money. I came out on the positive," he said, praising her for her management skills.

iPhone 15 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, Increased RAM, and More - MacRumors

In a research note today for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu outlined his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup, which he said will include a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notably, he expects the Pro models to feature a titanium frame and solid-state volume and power buttons with haptic feedback from two extra Taptic Engines. He also expects the Pro models to have 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump - Flathead Beacon

A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release.