Kansas Mauls Kansas State

Kansas lost a close one in Manhattan 2 weeks ago. Tonight was the rematch. The Jayhawks controlled the game since the 16:11 mark in the first half and never let up. Jalen Wilson led all scores to propel Kansas to a 90-78 victory over the Wildcats.

A major theme of the first game between these two squads was the physical nature of play. Both teams combined for 49 fouls in the first game including three Jayhawks who fouled out. Tonight the teams combined for 47 fouls. No one on either team fouled out.

A balanced attack and bench production helped the Jayhawks secure their victory tonight. Three starters had double digit points, including a double double for Kevin McCullar Jr. Bobby Pettiford came up with some big plays off the bench for 6 points. Zach Clemence shot 50% from 3 and Ernest Udeh Jr fought for 6 rebounds.

Tonight’s win puts the Jayhawks one game out of first place in the Big 12. The Jayhawks head to Ames to take on #13 Iowa State on Saturday.