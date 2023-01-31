Filed under: Kansas Jayhawk Basketball Kansas State at Kansas: Open Game Thread Let’s maul! By fizzle406 Jan 31, 2023, 6:46pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Kansas State at Kansas: Open Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images Let’s show these dweebs whose state this is More From Rock Chalk Talk How to Watch: Kansas State at Kansas The Daily Mauling: 1.31.2023 The Daily Mauling: 1.30.2023 KU Sports Calendar for the Week of January 30 - February 5, 2023 Kansas Mauls Kentucky Kansas at Kentucky: Open Game Thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...