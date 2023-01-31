How to Watch: Kansas State at Kansas

The Kansas State Wildcats travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the final game of the Sunflower Showdown. KSU took the first game by 1 point in overtime. The Jayhawks hope to avoid the sweep. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#8 Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 10-1 Home)
#7 Kansas State Wildcats (18-3, 3-3 away)
Line: Kansas -8.5
How to Watch
7:00 PM CST
Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- KU has produced 3 Nobel laureates
- Notable alumni of KU include Kevin Harlan, Betsy Randle, and my grandma
- KU enrollment as of fall of 2022 is 27,638
Loading comments...