How to Watch: Kansas State at Kansas

Game time, channel, radio, and more for tonight’s game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Missouri at Kansas State

The Kansas State Wildcats travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the final game of the Sunflower Showdown. KSU took the first game by 1 point in overtime. The Jayhawks hope to avoid the sweep. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#8 Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 10-1 Home)

#7 Kansas State Wildcats (18-3, 3-3 away)

Line: Kansas -8.5

How to Watch

7:00 PM CST

Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • KU has produced 3 Nobel laureates
  • Notable alumni of KU include Kevin Harlan, Betsy Randle, and my grandma
  • KU enrollment as of fall of 2022 is 27,638

