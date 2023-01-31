Notebook: Maul of the Wild Pt 2 Tonight!

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas up a spot to No. 8 in latest AP poll as Top-10 clash with K-State looms - KU Sports

Both teams remained in the Top 10 of the latest Associated Press poll on Monday, with K-State checking in at No. 7 overall and the Jayhawks landing at No. 8.

Mayberry, Jackson dominate Wildcats in KU women’s team’s Sunflower Showdown victory - KU Sports

“Obviously, she’s someone that is a paint presence on both ends of the floor. She’s somebody that is an elite defender, elite rebounder and continues to get better offensively,” head coach Brandon Schneider said.

K-State president has heard enough of vulgar anti-KU chant | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com

While the chant has become part of the rivalry and is a source of pride for many K-Staters, first-year KSU president Richard Myers would like to see it end.

How Tony Hull engineered a Louisiana recruiting pipeline at Kansas - Big 12 Blog- ESPN

“It’s spending hours on the phone with kids late at night when they come home from practice. Instead of going home and watching TV, I’m in the office on the phone with parents and kids trying to develop relationships.”

Bits o Chalk

Misconceptions about homeless lead to false solutions | Daily Inter Lake

Dear Flathead County Board of Commissioners,

Your letter dated Jan. 19 raises an important topic in the Flathead — homelessness. As the board of the Flathead Warming Center, we recognize this is a real challenge faced by our community. We choose to believe your letter came from a place of positive intent; you heard community feedback about poor behavior taking place in Depot Park and you recognized the need for the community to feel safe in their public spaces. We too agree that the behavior in and around the gazebo is unacceptable and needs to stop.

Super Bowl 2023: Five early bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Eagles, including a surprise MVP candidate - CBSSports.com

Our Super Bowl LVII matchup is officially set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off on Feb. 12 with NFL glory on the line. Both of these teams have separated themselves as the best in the league, and there are plenty of interesting subplots that come with this matchup.

Bits o Chalk

In the death of Tyre Nichols, 7th Memphis police officer is ‘relieved of duty’

The fallout from Tyre Nichols' fatal beating continued Monday when the Memphis Police Department said a seventh police officer who responded was relieved of duty.

Winter ice storm: Millions across the South and central US brace as officials urge staying off roads | CNN

More than 40 million people from southeastern New Mexico to West Virginia are under various forms of winter weather alerts, including warnings of dangerous ice accumulations that are already making roads a nightmare, particularly in Texas, where some roadways have been shut down.

Trump sues Bob Woodward for releasing audio of their interviews - ABC News

"I wanted to put as much of Trump's voice, his own words, out there for the historical record so people can hear and make their own assessments," Woodward says in the audiobook, calling the conversations "lengthy" and "raw."

Montana’s Black Mayor - The Atlantic

n his office overlooking Sixth Avenue in Helena, Montana, Wilmot Collins leans back in a chair at his conference table and recounts all of the ways his being here, as a Liberian refugee who in 2018 became the first Black mayor of any city in Montana since the state joined the union, was unlikely to happen.

Four horses that fell through ice reportedly doing well after rescue | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — South Kalispell Fire Chief Chris Yerkes tells NBC Montana all horses that fell through the ice in a pond near Patrick Creek in early December are doing well.

Hungry Horse Painter Gets Deferred Sentence in Shower-Shock Case - Flathead Beacon

A 60-year-old Hungry Horse man who pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of criminal endangerment after trying to electrocute his ex-partner in her shower last summer was sentenced Jan. 25 to a five-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison.

Why the Super Bowl is 'a big moment for a lot of Black, young quarterbacks coming up' | CNN

“It was really gratifying to me,” Williams told CNN Sport, “to see this happen today and knowing that we’ve come a long way and that we’ve still got a long way to go.”

How ‘Weird Al’ eclipsed (almost) every star he ever parodied | The Washington Post

After nearly 40 years of parodying celebrities, the accordion-playing nerd has become a legend in his own right.