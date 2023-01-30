KU Sports Calendar for the Week of January 30 - February 5, 2023

Looking Ahead (January 30 through February 5)
Tuesday:
Men’s Basketball v K-State, Lawrence, KS, 7:00 ESPN
Wednesday:
Women’s Basketball v Baylor, Waco, TX 7:00 ESPN+
Friday:
Track & Field @ Husker Invitational
Swim & Dive v Iowa State Lawrence, KS 6:00
Ice Hockey v Drake University, Independence, MO 7:20
Saturday:
Track & Field @ Husker Invitational
Swim & Dive v Iowa State Lawrence, KS 10:00 AM
Men’s Basketball v Iowa State Ames, IA 11:00 AM
Ice Hockey v Drake University, Independence, MO 2;00
Women’s Basketball v Texas, Allen Fieldhouse 4:00 ESPN+
Sunday:
Women’s Golf @ UCF Challenge, Orlando, FL
Looking Back (January 9 through January 15)
Monday:
Women’s Golf shots a nice score while hosting Match in the Desert
Friday:
Track & Field had several personal bests and lots of wins at the Jayhawk Invitational
Saturday:
Tennis fall to #16 Michigan 4-0
Sunday:
Social Media Roundup:
Udeh with the nice footwork. If basketball does not work out for him, maybe Riverdance will.
January 29, 2023
I missed this news last week
The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy. pic.twitter.com/uFRixmgCcd— Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) January 27, 2023
Your Big 12 Swimmer of the Week— Kansas Swim & Dive (@KUSwimDive) January 25, 2023
https://t.co/2oueI4omdB#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/Q1oPdv5cw7
