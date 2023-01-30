 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of January 30 - February 5, 2023

Final dual meet of the season for Swim and Dive. Ice Hockey is back in action

By TimReddin
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Looking Ahead (January 30 through February 5)

Tuesday:

Men’s Basketball v K-State, Lawrence, KS, 7:00 ESPN

Wednesday:

Women’s Basketball v Baylor, Waco, TX 7:00 ESPN+

Friday:

Track & Field @ Husker Invitational

Swim & Dive v Iowa State Lawrence, KS 6:00

Ice Hockey v Drake University, Independence, MO 7:20

Saturday:

Track & Field @ Husker Invitational

Swim & Dive v Iowa State Lawrence, KS 10:00 AM

Men’s Basketball v Iowa State Ames, IA 11:00 AM

Ice Hockey v Drake University, Independence, MO 2;00

Women’s Basketball v Texas, Allen Fieldhouse 4:00 ESPN+

Sunday:

Women’s Golf @ UCF Challenge, Orlando, FL

Looking Back (January 9 through January 15)

Monday:

Women’s Golf shots a nice score while hosting Match in the Desert

Men’s Basketball falls short against Baylor

Friday:

Track & Field had several personal bests and lots of wins at the Jayhawk Invitational

Saturday:

Tennis fall to #16 Michigan 4-0

Men’s Basketball handles Kentucky

Sunday:

Tennis knocks off Oregon 4-0

Women’s Basketball takes down K-State, 85-72

Social Media Roundup:

Udeh with the nice footwork. If basketball does not work out for him, maybe Riverdance will.

I missed this news last week

