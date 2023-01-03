Kansas Wrangles Texas Tech 75-72

Whew. I let out a big sigh of relief at the end of that one. The Kansas Jayhawks went on the road against a tough Texas Tech Red Raiders team and escaped with a 75-72 victory. After trailing to start the game, Kansas took the lead and never looked back. Texas Tech went on a 12-3 run to make it a one point game with under a minute left. KJ Adams had a thunderous dunk following a steal on the other end to put Kansas ahead by 3.

Dajuan Harris Jr led Kansas with 18 points with an impressive 5 for 5 from the 3 point line. KJ Adams had 16 points and 5 rebounds including this in-bounds lob

All Red Raider eyes were on Kevin McCullar tonight. The former Texas Tech star had a tough game with 7 points after getting in early foul trouble

On the Texas Tech side Kevin Obanor scored 26 points including 4 from beyond the arc. Both teams shot the ball well tonight, Kansas with 45.8% and Texas Tech with 47.6%.

The rematch will be held on February 28 when Tech comes to Lawrence on Senior Night for Kansas.

Kansas will travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Saturday at 5 pm CST.