How to Watch: Kansas at Texas Tech

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This will be the first Big 12 road game of the year for KU. Texas Tech looks to bounce back after dropping a road game vs TCU over the weekend. Here is how to watch:
The Numbers
#3 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0 Big 12)
Texas Tech ( 10-3, 0-1 Big 12)
Line: Kansas -2
How to Watch
Tuesday January 3rd, 8:00 PM CST
United Supermarket Arena, Lubbock TX (15,098)
TV: ESPN 2
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Texas Tech Coach Mark Adams played college basketball for South Plains College
- Notable alumni of South Plains College include Waylon Jennings, Natalie Maines, and Lee Ann Womack (Note - Mark Adams is not listed as a notable alum of South Plains College)
- On February 10th, Texas Tech will celebrate its 100th anniversary
Loading comments...