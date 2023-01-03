How to Watch: Kansas at Texas Tech

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This will be the first Big 12 road game of the year for KU. Texas Tech looks to bounce back after dropping a road game vs TCU over the weekend. Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Texas Tech ( 10-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Line: Kansas -2

How to Watch

Tuesday January 3rd, 8:00 PM CST

United Supermarket Arena, Lubbock TX (15,098)

TV: ESPN 2

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts