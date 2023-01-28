 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kansas at Kentucky: Open Game Thread

Rock Chalk!

By fizzle406
/ new
Oklahoma v Kansas Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a Big 12/SEC battle.

Click here for info on how to watch the game

Click here for a preview of the Wildcats

It’s almost game time so

RCJH!

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...