How to Watch: Kansas at Kentucky

It’s been a tough few games but at last we get a break from the conference meat grinder to take part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Unfortunately that break is playing at Kentucky. The Wildcats struggled in the first part of the season but seem to be putting the pieces together as of late. The Kansas Jayhawks are on a 3 game losing streak. A win today can put another game in the all time win’s race between Kansas and Kentucky. A loss would be the first 4 game losing streak since (frantically googling to see the stats) uh in a while. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3 Big 12)
Kentucky Wildcats (14-6, 5-3 SEC)
Line: Kentucky -3
How to Watch
Saturday January 28th, 7:00 PM CST
Rupp Arena (20,500)
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Famous UK alumni include Chris Sullivan (founder of Outback Steakhouse), Harry Dean Stanton, and Mitch McConnell
- Total student enrollment at Kentucky is 31,536
- The Taco Bell Population Density of Lexington is 35,755
