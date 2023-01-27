Notebook: Kansas Mauls Heading to Kentucky

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self, Jalen Wilson harp on KU’s need to improve defensively ahead of Kentucky clash

“We have all the great players and tools to win games,” Wilson said of this year’s squad. “So you know when we do lose games, it’s pretty evident on why most of the time. And as of late, teams have just been scoring here pretty easily and our first halves haven’t been the best.”

Kansas facing a much ‘different’ Kentucky team than a month ago, Bill Self says

"This is a different Kentucky team than the one that was playing a month ago," Self said Thursday. "They can all shoot. They're going to have three guys in there that can make threes at all times, and sometimes four. Then you're playing around a big guy that's probably the best big man in the country. I believe he's that. He's certainly the best rebounder in the country. Our standing height and girth aren't great, but how do we offset some of those things?"

Kansas head coach Bill Self addresses three-game losing streak ahead of blue-blood showdown with Kentucky

"There have been years where we lost three in a row, and the sky was falling, and then the team wins the league and goes to the Elite Eight," Self said Thursday. "We've been in situations like this before. The sky is not falling. You don't like it when you're going through it, but it's something that a majority of the people in our position will probably have to deal with."

WATCH: Bill Self talks Kentucky, what KU can improve to end losing streak and more

On Thursday, Bill Self met with media to discuss the game, his team, KU’s losing streak and much more. Jalen Wilson also met with media to discuss the last three games from a player’s perspective. Watch the video above to see what Self had to say and the video below to see what Wilson had to say.

Bits o Chalk

How John Calipari turned around Kentucky's once-doomed season before clash vs. Kansas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge - CBSSports.com

When Kentucky suffered a Quad 4 home loss to South Carolina on Jan. 10 and fell to 10-6 (1-3 SEC), it marked the worst start to league play for the Wildcats since the 1986-87 season and brought the program to a reckoning point. The next morning, UK ranked No. 63 in the NET, sitting behind Bradley and well outside the range of teams that usually earn at-large NCAA Tournament bids.

Eric Bieniemy on Patrick Mahomes' recovery: I want whatever he's taking - ProFootballTalk

“He’s just a competitive person, he’s a competitive player,” Bieniemy said. “It’s the intestinal fortitude that’s in him. He just refuses to accept that he’s not going to put himself out there to be with his teammates. You love that about him. Last week was a unique situation and difficult in a lot of ways because obviously you always want to make sure that the player is OK, but more importantly, you also know that he can give you the best chance of winning.”

U.S. Soccer Doesn’t Expect Decision on Gregg Berhalter Until Summer - The New York Times

Weeks after the World Cup, two top executives have left the U.S. men’s team and Gregg Berhalter appears to be out. A full-time coach won’t be named until the summer.

Eraser Dust

Five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder in death of Tyre Nichols | Reuters

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Five former Memphis police officers were charged on Thursday with murder in the death of a Black motorist, Tyre Nichols, from injuries he sustained in a violent encounter following a traffic stop, prosecutors said.

Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers - Flathead Beacon

The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.

Commissioners unwavering in message to stop enabling 'homeless lifestyle' | Daily Inter Lake

Larry Lautaret, pastor of Flathead Ekklesia, said the commissioners have raised a profound topic noting that a small percentage of people are causing problems.

“Merely giving free stuff to the irresponsible doesn’t work,” he said. “Nor does incarceration alone. People unable to care for themselves due to addiction, mental, physical and emotional issues should be cared for, not just left to die, or fend for themselves at the expense of others.”

Ewan McGregor Is Making Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Inevitable

The loudest voice championing Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is Ewan McGregor. The actor has repeatedly responded to questions about his future with hopeful optimism, leaving no doubt as to his willingness for another trip to the Star Wars galaxy far, far away. During a convention appearance, McGregor said he believed Lucasfilm was biding its time before green-lighting a second season, seemingly confident an announcement would come. Speaking at the Disney Studio Awards, McGregor has now once again reaffirmed his desire for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2, this time by saying, "I was so happy to do it again, and so happy to work with Hayden again, and I hope we get the chance to do it again."

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake | AP News

Relying on the findings of a Denver judge in a 2021 trial in the dispute, the appeals court said Phillips’ shop initially agreed to make the cake but then refused after Scardina explained that she was going to use it to celebrate her transition from male to female.

“We conclude that creating a pink cake with blue frosting is not inherently expressive and any message or symbolism it provides to an observer would not be attributed to the baker,” said the court, which also rejected procedural arguments from Phillips.

Eddie Murphy Names The Most Naturally Funny Person Ever | HuffPost Entertainment

“Redd Foxx,” Murphy said.

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo voted as All-Star captains

BOSTON -- LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named the captains of the two teams that will take part in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game next month in Salt Lake City.