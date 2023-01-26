Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Kentucky

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas football’s transfers address needs at running back, more

Calvin Clements (OL), Surahz Buncom (WR) and Jaden Hamm (TE) add to the offensive side of the ball. Tony Terry Jr. (DE) adds to the defensive side of the ball. And while there will be some time before they are contributing significantly on the field, they are getting head starts on their college careers.

Bill Self: No panic for skidding KU, but not 'much margin for error'

Bill Self hasn't had to go through many stretches like this in his 20 seasons at Kansas. Yet the coach hasn't seemed angry or even all that discouraged during a rare three-game losing streak.

Bits o Chalk

N.F.L. Playoff Predictions: Our Conference Championship Picks - The New York Times

In two evenly matched games, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will try to outwit the 49ers’ dizzying defense before Patrick Mahomes attempts to reverse his losing streak against the Bengals.

NFL conference championship injuries: Patrick Mahomes a full participant with ankle injury - CBSSports.com

Everyone has eyes on star quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week, as he suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday. In what is good news for Chiefs fans, Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon was also a full participant with an ankle issue, and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was a full participant with a toe injury. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was the only Chief who was hampered in practice Wednesday, as he was a limited participant with his pelvis injury.

Uber Eats driver walks onto court during Duquesne-Loyola Chicago game trying to deliver McDonald’s

Just minutes into the second half of Duquesne's men's basketball game against Loyola Chicago, a delivery driver wandered onto the court with a bag of food and a drink from McDonald's. The delivery person seemed lost and, after looking around the arena for a little bit, suddenly decided to walk right behind play. That spooked a referee and briefly led to a delay in the game.

Eraser Dust

Newport News, Virginia, shooting: After a 6-year-old shot a teacher in class, criticism mounts for school district as officials leave posts | CNN

The resignation came hours before the Newport News school board voted to oust its superintendent, Dr. George Parker III, whose last day is scheduled for February 1. The board has appointed an interim superintendent.

Meta to reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts | Reuters

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) said Wednesday it will reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021.

Jeremy Renner Saved Nephew in Snowplow Accident - Variety

After using the plow to tow his nephew’s truck out of snow, Renner exited “the vehicle without setting the emergency break,” as the heavy machinery began sliding sideways, per the report, which also notes that the brake indicator light inside the snowcat’s cab was not functioning, and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.”

26 Best Movies Snubbed by Oscars 2023 | IndieWire

The films that did not get nominated are as interesting as the ones that did. Though Polley’s Amish drama made it into consideration for the top prize, women were once again shut out of the Best Directing category. Worse, Gina Prince-Bythewood saw her box office success and critical smash entirely iced out.

Missoula’s popular Bagels on Broadway closes

Bagels on Broadway — which served New York-style bagels since 1993 — became a favorite place for many people to grab a quick bite to eat and coffee.

Kalispell City Council Considers New Ordinances for Parks Amid Growing Homeless Presence - Flathead Beacon

“People keep mentioning the issues that are happening and that we have no place to go. Well, it’s true. The officers, when they go to deal with the solution, we have no mental health solutions here in Kalispell — in Flathead County we don’t have mental health solutions. We don’t have drug addiction solutions here that we can bring the poor people that are affected to a place they can get some help,” Carbonari said. “We in the state of Montana have over $2 billion in a surplus. Let’s call our legislators, let’s tell them about the crisis that we have in Kalispell.”

Museum presents talk on the history of movie theaters in Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

Starting with Randy Mohn’s grandfather’s entry at Ellis Island when he was two and through his journey to Kalispell, where his father, Marius Anderson and partners bought the property where they would build the Liberty in 1923, the Mohns will trace the proliferation of movie theaters and moviegoing in Flathead County’s largest city. The Anderson family owned theaters such as the Orpheum (later the Strand), the Roxy, Gateway Cinema, and two drive-ins: the Sundown and the Midway.