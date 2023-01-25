Notebook: Kansas to Get Right After 3 Game Losing Streak

The Rock Chalkboard

LeBron James scores 46 points in Lakers loss, moves closer to NBA's all-time scoring record | CNN

LeBron James moved to within 177 points of the NBA’s all-time scoring record as the Los Angeles Lakers were beaten 133-115 by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Everything on the table as Kansas basketball tries to get back on track, including 'a different approach' | KUsports.com Mobile

While Kansas coach Bill Self and his assistants are doing their share of dissecting the Jayhawks’ issues right now, they’re also doing what they can to remember to breathe during the process.

KU signee Elmarko Jackson the latest Jayhawk to be named a McDonald's All-American | KUsports.com Mobile

On Tuesday, Class of 2023 signee Elmarko Jackson, a four-star prospect from the South Kent School in Connecticut, who originally hails from Marlton, New Jersey, joined the exclusive fraternity of so-called “Burger Boys” when this year’s teams were announced.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick's reemergence at Baylor a small silver lining for struggling Kansas | KUsports.com Mobile

On Monday night in Waco, Texas, the Baylor Bears did to Kansas freshman Gradey Dick what the teams that faced him in the few games leading up to Monday did with a fair amount of success.

Eraser Dust

Noel Gallagher says the Robert Smith remix of High Flying Birds’ Pretty Boy “sounds exactly like The Cure” | MusicRadar

Pretty Boy was the second single shared by Gallagher ahead of the album’s 2 June release through Sour Mash Records, and speaking to Huw Stephens of BBC Radio Wales, Gallagher says as soon as he was writing the track he recognised the parallels to The Cure.

The One Guest David Letterman Banned From The Late Show For Life After He Caught Him Stealing

We've seen this on multiple occasions, interviews getting completely derailed because of a comment or moment. On David Letterman's Late Show, we've seen that awkward moment on a couple of occasions.

Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts | The Hill

But separately, there has been growing chatter from both parties in the upper chamber about potential ways to help protect Social Security, which some estimates say is on track to becoming insolvent in about 12 years.

McCarthy officially denies Schiff and Swalwell seats on House Intelligence Committee | CNN Politics

“I cannot put partisan loyalty ahead of national security, and I cannot simply recognize years of service as the sole criteria for membership on this essential committee. Integrity matters more,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that he posted on Twitter Tuesday night.

Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people | KECI

Nathan Dugan, co-founder and president of Shelter WF, a housing advocacy group based in Whitefish, said that when he first read the letter from the commission he thought it was fake because it was so “out-of-touch.” Dugan said he was most surprised by the fact that the letter completely ignored what many people believe is causing the increase in homelessness in the Flathead: skyrocketing rent and home prices. Since 2020, home prices in the area have increased dramatically, including in places like Columbia Falls and Kalispell, which for many years were seen as less expensive alternatives to Whitefish. According to Montana Regional MLS, the average home price in recent years has doubled in Kalispell, from $307,788 in January 2019 to $618,755 in December 2022. In some instances, people have been evicted because the owner of the home they were renting decided to sell. Some local businesses have even offered to house employees.

Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance | State | fairfieldsuntimes.com

The Kalispell City Council didn’t take action during the work session Monday night but Mayor Mark Johnson said that the proposed ordinance, which would limit the amount of time a person could spend in the park without a permit to 90 minutes, would be on the upcoming council meeting agenda.